Serena Williams climbs positions in the “crypto” world – 01/28/2022

The beginning of the year finds the multiple champion of the serena williams tennis (40) in a discreet position 59 in the ranking of the WTA. However, the American is still in the forefront of the media for her facet as a businesswoman and investor. In her latest foray into business, the winner of 23 titles in Grand Slam entered as a director of the board of directors and investor of Sorare, a fantasy football game that runs on the Ethereum-blockchain and is valued at US$4.3 billion after its last capitalization round.

Sorare combines two great interests of Williams: sports and cryptocurrencies. The game allows users to buy NFT (non-fungible tokens) of famous footballers such as Leo Messi, Erling Haland or Robert Lewandowski, incorporate them into fantasy leagues and exchange them with other fans, as if they were the classic figurines.

The game has intellectual property license agreements with nearly 230 clubs (including giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Inter, Milan, Juventus and PSG) and 39 football leagues, including Spain’s LaLiga, Germany’s Bundesliga and the English Premier League.

Created in 2018 and with 1 million currently registered users (270,000 active each month), Sorare has seen tremendous growth in transaction volume on its platform; spending rose from $7 million in 2020 to $325 million last year.

Through her investment fund, the American tennis player participates in 66 startups

The tennis player did not reveal the amount of her investment in the company. What is public is that she will have an advisory role in the board led by the CEO of Sorare, Nicolas Julia, and in which the CEO of soft bank, Marcelo Claure, among other prominent businessmen. Also part of the project are footballers Antoine Griezmann and Gerard Piqué.

Alexis Ohanian, founder of Reddit, with his wife, tennis player Serena Williams.

Williams told Forbes that she became interested in the company after being introduced to the project through her husband, the platform’s founder. Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, who also invested in the startup.

Sorare is the latest addition to a list of cryptocurrency-related companies Williams has been linked to in the past year (see separate).

Her venture capital firm Serena Ventures (SV) sponsors 66 startups with a market capitalization of $33 billion, the tennis player said. The projects also have an inclusion feature; About 70% of those companies are founded by women or African-Americans.

Although her golden years in the harvest of titles have passed, the American still bills US $ 45 million for her sponsorship agreements, which reflects the validity of her winning image.

three key operations

Serena Williams.

During 2021, Serena Williams made several investments in the world associated with cryptocurrencies.

In March, the tennis player along with her husband participated in a round of capitalization of US $ 5 million in the company Lolli, an e-commerce site that offers bitcoin rewards to its customers for the purchases they make. Brands such as Nike and Sephora, among others, use the services of this platform.

Williams said in a statement upon making the deal official that bitcoin can be a tool for “the financial inclusion of all people.”

A month later, SV participated in a $19 million Series A round for Bitski, an NFT marketplace. The call brought together other illustrious names such as the rapper Jay Z and the famous venture capital fund Andreessen-Horowitz.

In December, the cryptocurrency exchange platform Crypto.com reached an agreement to be a sponsor of Angel City F.C.. The entity is a women’s soccer club founded by Serena Williams and her husband, as well as other celebrities such as the actress Natalie Portman, former soccer player Abby Wambach and video game technology entrepreneur Julie Uhrman.