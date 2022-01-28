Selena Gomez generates controversy in networks for joke about toxic relationships

“Selenayou’re taking over TikTok like you should”, “Bestieshis name started with a J”, “Friend, he was literally a pisces”, and one of his fans was more specific: “Weren’t you the one who wrote: ‘I saw the signs and I ignored them’?”, he asked her .

Although there were many negative comments about her publication, there were also comments from her followers who congratulated the actress for her videos. One young woman expressed her appreciation by writing: “What a Selena being active on TikTok is what I like the most.”

Selena Gomez seems like she hasn’t been ready for a serious relationship.

Until now Gomez He has not commented on it, however, a few weeks ago he declared that until relatively recently he was “cursed” in love, but not for the reasons that many could imagine, but because of his “own fault”.

“I think most of my romantic experiences were cursed. I was too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in a relationship. I guess I needed to figure out what that word ‘exceptional’ meant to me, because in the past I’ve I felt very inferior to my partners, and I never really saw myself as an equal,” she confessed in an interview for the Australian edition of fashion.