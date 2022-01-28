Selena Gomez announces the new release date of “Hotel Transylvania 4”

“Hotel Transylvania” has received a new release date! Star and executive producer Selena Gomez announced that the fourth installment will be heading to Amazon Prime Video in 2022. “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will be released worldwide on @PrimeVideo January 14th!” the singer wrote on Twitter. The film was originally scheduled to be released in December of this year, it was also on the agenda for August 2021, but the pandemic has done its thing on this calendar.

“Hotel Transylvania 4″ focuses on the changes that “Monsterfication Ray”, Van Helsing’s invention, brings to Drac and his friends. The monsters transform into humans and Mavis’s husband transforms into a fearsome monster. Now Drac, without vampire powers, and a Johnny who loves being a monster, must join forces to find a way out of such a crazy new reality.

“The success of the Hotel Transylvania franchise over the years speaks for itself,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in an interview with Variety magazine. “Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the films created by the brilliant Genndy Tartakovsky, and the latest installment is the perfect ending to an incredible journey. We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Sony, Genndy, Jennifer Kluska, Derek Drymon, Selena Gomez, and the talented production team.”

Selena Gomez is unstoppable in this 2021

After the success of her album in Spanish, with songs like “Baila Conmigo”, Selena continues adding successes in her career. Several weeks ago he announced the single “999″ as a duet with Camilo, he participated in the promotion of his movie “Only Murders in the Building”, he got a new ear piercing, and now he confirms that “Hotel Transylvania 4″ arrives in January to the Amazon Prime screen.

Selena is also ready to collaborate with Coldplay on a new song. Both the band and the singer reported the news with their community on social networks. “Let Somebody Go” is the title of the song and will be part of Coldplay’s ninth studio album, “Music of the Spheres”.