Will Smith has always been a family-oriented person. Whether it’s his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, his successful offspring or others, Smith has always worked to make sure they have the best. But there is one family member who had his heart before anyone else, his mother, Caroline. Smith has spoken several times about his love and admiration for his mother. And as a recent token of love for the Smith matriarch, the king richard The star celebrated her 85th birthday with an adorable mother-son dance to a remarkable Whitney Houston hit.

Of course the Emancipation star decided to share the sweet moment on Instagram. Mother and son have been through a lot over the years, and because of that, they share a special bond that some may (or may not) understand. So it’s no surprise that the Oscar-nominated actor celebrates his mom in such a nice way. Watch the duo cut a rug during their birthday lunch in the post below:

Whitney Houston’s mega-hit “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” was more than appropriate for the special occasion. The love between Will Smith and his mother could be felt as they did a cute two-step for the song. What made the adorable moment even more touching was that Smith serenaded his mother while they danced. The bad boys for life The star seemed delighted to be on the dance floor with the matriarch of the family. I mean, let’s be honest, for a lot of men, her mom is her first love.

The actor has spoken about his parents and his upbringing in Philadelphia quite often lately. He recently shared multiple memories involving his mother in his best-selling memoir, Will be. He became very protective of his mother after his troubled childhood. Unfortunately, this is largely due to his troubled relationship with his late father. Smith has also spoken candidly about him, including a particularly serious moment she once had with him.

Over the years, Will Smith has also recalled more joyous, if not incredibly uncomfortable, family memories. One of these took place when he and his wife were beginning to date and humorously involved his grandmother. Now, as a father, he suicide squad The star and his wife are candid about their relationship, to the point where some people think they share too much. But personal revelations aside, Smith seems to be enjoying his family and his job more after leaving the Hollywood rat race.

The I robot The star remains one of Hollywood’s biggest draws, though it will be a while before moviegoers see his next effort. Emancipation. But in the meantime, Smith lives only in the Oscar buzz around her performance in king richard. And if he finally wins a golden statue, I can see him and his more dancing some more to celebrate.