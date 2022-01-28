See Will Smith and his mom dance adorably with Whitney Houston on her 85th birthday

Will Smith has always been a family-oriented person. Whether it’s his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, his successful offspring or others, Smith has always worked to make sure they have the best. But there is one family member who had his heart before anyone else, his mother, Caroline. Smith has spoken several times about his love and admiration for his mother. And as a recent token of love for the Smith matriarch, the king richard The star celebrated her 85th birthday with an adorable mother-son dance to a remarkable Whitney Houston hit.

Of course the Emancipation star decided to share the sweet moment on Instagram. Mother and son have been through a lot over the years, and because of that, they share a special bond that some may (or may not) understand. So it’s no surprise that the Oscar-nominated actor celebrates his mom in such a nice way. Watch the duo cut a rug during their birthday lunch in the post below:

