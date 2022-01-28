School of Medicine / RJG Architect + BMU Architect

© Wenceslao Miranda

+ 38





Area architecture project area Area:

6025 m²



Year Year of the Architecture Project Year:



2019



photographers



providers Brands and products used in this architecture project Providers: Rubiclad – Chile, STACBOND

© Wenceslao Miranda

Description. The School of Medicine project arises from the need of the Arica and Parinacota region to improve access to students to train as doctors, generating trained human capital to level the deficit of medical specialists, and to enhance care for users of the regional health network in a timely, close manner and with adequate levels of quality. In addition, an important health care and research axis in medicine is created in the north of Chile. The building was inaugurated in 2019, it contains in its program classrooms, laboratories, clinical simulation rooms, anatomy laboratory, library, areas for teaching modules, study rooms, an auditorium and services. The program is developed on five floors, four above ground level and one plinth level, which in total cover a constructed area of ​​6,025.9 m2. The project incorporates criteria and systems that favor natural ventilation and cooling, incorporating passive systems in its design as a strategy to achieve autonomous indoor air conditioning.

© Wenceslao Miranda

Bioclimatic membrane detail

© Wenceslao Miranda

© Wenceslao Miranda

urban context. The urban context where this building is located corresponds to the southern entrance of the Saucache Campus of the University of Tarapacá, in front of Luis Valente Rossi Avenue, in the southwestern sector of Arica. The design of the building integrates the encounter with this structuring path, through the recognition and improvement of the green areas that face it, generating spaces for permanence that articulate the transfer from public to private. In addition, the layout of the building allows to consolidate the southern limit of the campus, defining a new access that integrates the circulations of the existing pedestrian and vehicular flows.

© Wenceslao Miranda

Structure and order. Formally, the program is arranged in 3 independent volumes, which are connected through a lateral longitudinal axis. This circulation inserts intermediate courtyards along its route, generating voids that allow the circulation and flow of air. In addition, each block incorporates perimeter opening bays for ventilation and optimization of the lighting of the enclosures. The interior volumes configure a 5-level structure of exposed reinforced concrete, almost completely covered by a membrane of perforated aluminum composite panels, which as a whole forms a skin that leads to the interiors, corridors and terraces; controlled lighting, ventilation and views.

© Wenceslao Miranda

Floor level 1

Floor level 3

Section 1-1

© Wenceslao Miranda

bioclimatic membrane. The outer membrane is made up of a structure and metallic supports that support more than 1,200 pieces of bioclimatic plate modules. This is a material made up of two aluminum sheets and an inner thermoplastic-based core, which improves the thermal insulation condition. As a whole, it configures a ventilated facade that filters direct sunlight, allowing the interior temperature of the building to be regulated and contributing to its good energy performance. In this way, the architecture of the building allows the generation of better interior comfort conditions, and also collaborates in reducing unnecessary energy consumption, avoiding the introduction of active air conditioning measures to mitigate excessive thermal losses or gains.