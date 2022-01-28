Santos Laguna tied a great reinforcement to replace Juan Otero

The Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of the Liga MX is on pause, while the movements in the winter transfer market are still taking place, although there is less and less time to carry out operations. In this situation is the Santos Laguna, who worked against the clock to finish closing his ranks.

In recent days it was confirmed departure of Juan Ferney Otero towards Club Américawhich forced the board of directors of the Guerrero group to look for its replacement in the foreign market, also taking into account the bad present that the team is going through. Y the situation is about to come to fruition with a major attacker from South America.

According to Colombian media, the name of Harold Preciado, striker who would arrive from Deportivo Cali. This 27-year-old goalscorer has dream numbers: he accumulates 99 touchdowns and 31 assists in the maximum competition of his country, with only 180 games played. He has also had his debut in the National Team of his country.

According to information from the Colombian journalist, Diego Rueda, the president of Santos Laguna, Dante Elizalde is in Barranquilla to finalize the details of the operation. And if that was not enough, Preciado would arrive in free condition thanks to a clause in his contract, and with a substantial improvement in his salary.

while the coach Pedro Caixinha would use the confirmed signings in the next friendly against Mazatlánsuch as the Uruguayan Franco Pizzichillo and the Argentine Leo Suárez, it is expected that in the next few hours the Comarca Lagunera club will announce its latest contract.