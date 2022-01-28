Samsung is going to update its phones much faster from now on

The updates they are not a point to consider for much of the general public. These are very important, as they keep the devices with the latest news, solve problems and make them more secure. Today we know a little trick that Samsung has pulled out of the sleeve to improve your updates. As of 2022, a large part of the samsung phones they will be able to update even faster. And it will not only affect the high-end, the cheap Samsung phones.

Samsung unifies its versions to update faster

Right now Samsung It is already the Android brand that updates the fastest after Google itself. You are doing very well with android 12 and exposing other companies. It has now been confirmed that these updates will be even faster.

One of the things that most delays updating a mobile is the OTA regional landing. Samsung has a CSC version to differentiate the Galaxy A52 that it sells in Germany from the one that it sells in Spain. This means that the initial landing is tested in one country and the rest take a long time to update.

This difference can be a few days or several months in some cases. What solution will Samsung put? The company has been around for a while unifying the CSC versions of your devices. This means that all devices destined for a continent will have the same CSC.

The result will be a update in unison in all countries of the continent. When the OTA for Europe is launched it will be launched on all versions one model at a time. Until now, different code had to be compiled for the different versions of CSC, which slowed down quite a bit. upgrade in many countries.

Samsung at the head of the race to update

The company has been doing things right for a couple of years and with Android 12 it has made a difference. This change of the CSC versions was already made in the high range some time ago and it has been seen how quickly update to android 12 the Galaxy S21.

You will now implement this change in the mid-range devices like the Galaxy A23 or the Galaxy A53. Unfortunately, it is not something that can be done with previously released terminals.

The good news is that soon much of the samsung catalog It will be made up of unified CSC versions by continent and the update of all models will be much faster and globalized.