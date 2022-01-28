Salma Hayek and her latest photos that nobody stops talking about on Instagram

Salma Hayek (@salmahayek) revolutionized his Instagram profile in the last few hours. The postings of stories and photos provoked more than interactions between their fans.

Who is Salma Hayek?

Salma Valgarma Hayek Jimenez was born on September 2, 1966. During his youth, he moved to Mexico City, where he entered the Center for Artistic Education (CEA) of Televisa, at the end of the eighties.

At over 50 years old, she has stood out as one of the most active members of the so-called “Silver Generation”, made up of a series of middle-aged Hollywood stars who defend their right to age within the industry and that they have chosen to avoid aesthetic touch-ups as well as not to hide the gray hair in their hair.

This movement goes beyond aesthetic reasons and defends reasons that go beyond the appearance of mature women.

His first appearance on the small screen was in the telenovela A new sunrise, in 1988, along with other youth figures of the time such as Daniela Castro. However, his big debut came a year later, when he starred in Teresa that got the attention of the audience.

In 1991, the Veracruz native moved to Los Angeles to make her way in Hollywood and pursue a career on the big screen. But nevertheless his film debut was in Mexico with the movie The alley of miracles’, in 1995, a performance that earned her an Ariel nomination in the Best Actress category.

That same year he worked in the United States on the film Desperate by director Robert Rodríguez and together with the Spanish Antonio Banderas, in what was his big debut on Hollywood screens. A year later, he appeared in the film From Twilight to dawn, by the same director, in which great figures such as George Clooney director Quentin Tarantino, who at that time was an actor and screenwriter.

In 2002, Salma produced and starred in the film Frida, in which she gave life to the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, a role that earned her a Oscar nomination in the category of Best Actress.

In her role as a producer, she founded Ventanarosa in 1999, a production house that premiered the series in 2019 Monarch on Netflix, of which a second season premiered in 2021.

Despite her important career as a producer, Salma Hayek has not forgotten acting and is always active in the industry with films like Eternals, from the Marvel universe.