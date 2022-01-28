Safety pin! Reese Witherspoon shares the best of advice and goes viral – Revista Para Ti

Considered one of the richest actresses in the world, Reese Witherspoon takes the time to generate new habits that improve her daily routine. And we tell you what they are!

Reese Witherspoon, Hollywood’s favorite actress, seems to turn everything she touches into gold. Her mere presence in her movies makes her guarantee of successand its production company has produced the audiovisual content more enriching from Hollywood.

However, she always wants to be better, the blonde born in New Orleans continues with her career and takes the time to share quality content for her followers, while creating improvements in her current life, this is how she shows it in this Instagram reel that went viral.

“Hey guys, we’re going to take a walk,” he says as his dog is seen behind. And he adds: “But before I wanted to share something, I’ve been thinking a lot about habits lately, like walking our dogs every day. The reality is that the small changes we make every day, they really can change your life. so you do one beneficial thing for you each new day, your life will become a 1% better every day. And if you do something every day that is bad for you, you will be 1% worse every day.”

Your daily routine

In addition, the actress offers us her daily routine:

Start the day with a large glass of water

Get 10 minutes of natural light, morning light is recommended.

Spend 30-60 minutes reading without any distractions!

You went to bed at 10 pm, without television. Try to get your 8 hours off!

Simple but concrete habits that can completely change how we handle our emotions and our circumstances. You can even incorporate yoga, meditation or mindfulness routines that make our brain better process everything that happens to us. The incredible thing about all these tools is that they improve your immediate well-being.

Reese Witherspoon has worked hard to become who she is today. The actress has performed roles in hits such as legally blonde Y As if it were true He even participated in friends! as the sweet little younger sister of Rachel, but as his career progressed he encountered many obstacles. Tired of not finding scripts or roles designed for women, the actress founded Hello Sunshine in mid-2016, which focused on making fictional content starring women.

Winner of a Oscar and a Golden Globe Times magazine named her one of the 100 most influential women. And she included The Wall Street Journal rated it as “the most powerful influencer in the publishing world”for his reading club, every book he posts is sold out!

Reese Witherspoon reading IG PHOTO

His most current characters such as those of big little lies Y The morning show show that the actress and producer knows how to embody roles with a unique versatility.