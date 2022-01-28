Safari vs Firefox vs Chrome on Mac: their differences

In the case of Chrome and Firefox, this is something that changes completely. It’s naturally available for download on a Mac, but it is also available for Windows, Android, iOS and iPadOS. This is quite important, as long as you have a device for daily use that does not have an operating system developed by Apple. We are talking about the fact that you will be able to use a browser in a universal way on any type of platform, with the advantages that it has.

data synchronization

And it is that having a universal browser is really relevant due to the synchronization of information. This is a feature that allows have synchronized bookmarks, search history and also passwords or the autocomplete data. This is something that is available in all the browsers we are comparing. In all cases, the synchronization is carried out through the account that is linked.

As we say, it is a function that is really important to be able to work on any platform in a comfortable way. Safari has some limitations in this regard, since it is not allowed to export the information in a comfortable way to other browsers. At first, it may be a security measure, but it is true that it is a stumbling block that is not found in other browsers such as Chrome or Firefox, which are much more lax in this regard.

Interface: a fundamental aspect

One of the crucial aspects of any program or application is the design that is used. This is because there will be many hours that you will be consulting throughout the day, and it must be visually attractive. In this case, Safari is one of the programs that gets the best aesthetic grade, since it matches perfectly with the general design of the operating system. In this case, bet on simplicity and really quick access to bookmarks and the search bar. The main screen does not have bizarre designs nor do they end up overwhelming. This is also added to the option to activate night mode automatically, achieving the most comfortable experience possible.

Chrome, like Safari, also has a fairly simple design natively. It has different aesthetic tools to be able to customize it in your own way, although with the basic configuration it is possible to have a simple home screen with a search bar to be able to access the search engine directly. Likewise, the possibility of installing several themes that adapt the design with a personalized background should also be highlighted. This will make you have the most convenient experience for your tastes.

By last, Firefox may become the browser that has a design that is more base loaded. In this sense, the particular taste of each user should always play. There are people who prefer to have a much more loaded design and with added functionalities in the toolbar or in the windows themselves. In this case, it has the possibility of having everything in sight at the cost of being very confusing to the eye.

Specific functionalities

Beyond the design, it is also important to make an assessment of the different functions that a browser can have. We discuss these differences below.

Extensions to use and customization

Extensions are added functions that can be added to the browser in order to work comfortably. In this case, they can include misspelling trackers, offer trackers and even other more complex functions. Firefox and Chrome in this case are quite equal in having a really comprehensive extension store. Classified by categories, you will be able to find everything you need to have a browser that is as vitaminized as possible.

This does not happen in Safari where the number of extensions are quite small. The compatibility of the many is limited to other browsers, since Apple forces you to go through the Mac App Store itself. This makes it uncomfortable to use, since it forces you to change the application at all times. Obviously, the fundamental extensions are found, but in case you want to have a large number of active plugins, you should always opt for the other two options. This is also because both Chrome and Firefox are open source while Safari is not.

speed and lightness

Have a fast application load, or that does not consume many resources of the Mac. This is one of the most important aspects to look for when choosing a browser. Safari, not surprisingly, is one of the best works on a Mac according to the different tests that have been carried out. It is mainly because we are talking about a browser that has been created especially for specific software. In this way, it is possible to have guaranteed efficiency and a fair consumption of all resources. This is something that Firefox also does very well, as it consumes less RAM and therefore does not have an excessive impact on the device’s hardware.

The big loser in this regard is undoubtedly Google Chrome. In this case, it has been verified on numerous occasions that the experience is very deficient due to the excessive consumption of RAM memory. This mainly causes the operating system to slow down abruptly cWhen you have many tabs open. This is an issue that has been carried over version after version. In this way, it is a browser that may not be recommended if you have fairly fair hardware.

security and privacy

When surfing the net, it is a priority for many users feel safe. Every day you can find great dangers on the internet that threaten your security. The presence of viruses, unreliable pages or simply misleading advertising are many of the aspects that can be found. This means that security measures are found in all the browsers that can be found right now, such as blocking pop-up windows and even blocking third-party trackers. Although, in this last aspect, it should be noted that both Safari and Firefox integrate better tools in the configuration to be able to prevent the plague of pop-up windows.

Although, in the aspect of privacy it should be highlighted along with Safari, Firefox. This is because Mozilla’s browser can very easily integrate a VPN service. This is really interesting when you are going to work on a public network. This combined with a good tracking blocker like both Firefox and Safari have makes it possible to have privacy on the network.

Another important aspect to take into account is the Privacy. Nobody wants it to be sold to any third party, and this is a point of trust that we as users place in a browser. Apple in this sense has a privacy policy and security measures that is impeccable. This is because this company focuses mainly on the sale of its equipment, this being its main source of income. Google, on the other hand, focuses on selling advertising and information on all its users. That is why over the months we have been able to see how many controversies have been raised.

For its part, Firefox was developed to have an open source code and very restrictive privacy and security policies. In this way you will be able to ensure that all the information remains contained in the browser itself and will not be marketed by third parties. Obviously, the individual actions of each user do not enter here with the acceptance of the different policies that can be found on the web pages that can be accessed.

Implementation of notifications

Traditionally, apps installed on your Mac can send you notifications. In this way you can be informed at all times if you receive a new message or email, for example. This also carries over to websites that may want to send you different status notifications. For example, an electronics store may ask you for permissions to notify you when a price drops significantly.

In this case, all browsers integrate this feature. Although, the protection of the privacy of the users prevails. This is represented by seeing how by default it is disabled for all users. Each of the pages must detect this feature in order to send notifications correctly to users.

Creation of an ecosystem

The different technology companies have the objective of having a group of users around their product on a constant basis. This is something that Google Chrome achieves with a note, which has generated a need by having different associated services, and which unfortunately only work well in this browser. We are referring mainly to the office suite, but also the set of tools for web content creators and also the famous YouTube.

Safari also depends on a very complete ecosystem such as Apple’s. But the truth is that you don’t have to use it for a web page to work correctly, since Apple doesn’t have an ecosystem that works online. Firefox is identical, since having an open source code is not “sold” to anything or anyone. This means that if you don’t have to use a specific office ecosystem, you won’t have any problems.

our conclusion

In conclusion, it should be noted that we are facing three browsers that are very similar in their characteristics. In design and functions they are similar and that is why the experience can be similar. The most determining factor may be the performance of the browser, where Safari is the one that wins by a landslide in every way, since it is developed by Apple for its own equipment. Obviously with this you will have the best possible experience with the consumption of resources, being the RAM one of the elements that will be more released. Chrome is the least recommended option in this case, since the different statistics show how they have a very high consumption of resources, which sacrifices performance in a general way.

And if the most important thing for you is privacy and security on the web, you should know that both Safari and Firefox are the most recommended options. This is because they do not focus on making an economic profit through the sale of their users’ personal data. Chrome, on the other hand, profits mainly from the sale of the browsing data of each of the users with the aim of personalizing advertising or other aspects.