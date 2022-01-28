Ryan Gosling to be the werewolf in the director’s new ‘Blue Valentine’

Ryan Gosling starred in 2018 first-man (The first man), marking his last major film work to date. But it has not been stopped. He is preparing The Gray Man and the version of Barbie with Margot Robbie, and for a few months, he has been dealing with the project of The werewolf for Universal Pictures. Now, after some fallow time, it seems that the perfect director has been found: Derek Cianfrance.

Derek Cianfrance and Ryan Gosling: a successful creative couple

dead line has exclusively confirmed that The WolfmanIt already has an official director. The production of Universal and Blumhouse, one of the new films that aim to revitalize the Dark Universe, count on Cianfrance. He is a director who has already collaborated with Ryan Gosling on well-loved and notable films such as Blue Valentine and Crossroads. “Horror movies were my first love, my ticket to what cinema was capable of narratively, psychologically and aesthetically,” Cianfrance explained.





“Add to that the opportunity to collaborate with Ryan again, this truly is a dream come true. I am excited and inspired to work with the partners at Blumhouse and Universal to bring this monster back to life. in our collective unconscious”, they remarked. Cianfrance has been out of the forefront of cinema for a few years, his last film was The light between the oceans in 2016, but has collaborated on Sound of Metal, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Screenplay and has directed episodes of the undeniable truth with Mark Ruffalo.

“ Blumhouse has been delighted with the project, an original idea presented by Ryan Gosling

About the script wolfman we know very little. You are likely to decide on one version or modern adaptation, away from the vintage setting of Benicio Del Toro’s film, a work that divided many and that tried to impregnate the creature with a classic aroma. That yes, what we can say is that Gosling approached the production company and the studio with a really good idea, capable of dazzling Jason Blum. and the major, because they would have found a script twist attractive enough to make it more similar to The invisible man and less to The Mummy of Tom Cruise – quite a bump that the reboot of the Dark Universe-.