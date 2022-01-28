Rupert Grint Wasn’t in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts

We are shocked! It has been officially confirmed that Rupert Grintwho gave life to Ron Weasley for a decade, he did not actually attend in person the harry potter reunion, in 2022. How is that possible if we saw it there? Okay, ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts‘ made use of famous Hollywood magic, find out how!

Harry Potter and the long-awaited reunion of its protagonists

At the end of 2021, an unusual celebration was announced for the 20 years of the premiere of Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, since since the premiere of the last movie of the saga we had not seen Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe together.

After a long wait, fans around the world enjoy a beautiful and emotional special ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’, with some of the most iconic characters in the saga such as: Tom Felton, Bonnie Wright, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Evanna Lynch, Ralph Fiennes and many more (including Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron).

Rupert Grint fans discovered that the actor did not attend the promotional photo session for Harry Potter. COURTESY

in this emotional reunion we discovered funny secrets, like that Daniel Radcliffe had an crush with Helena Bonham Carter, or what Tom Felton was Emma Watson’s best friend throughout his childhood.

Is it true that Rupert Grint was actually a photomontage in ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’?

We’re sorry to be the ones to break your heart, but yes indeed, Rupert Grint Didn’t Actually Attend HBO Max’s Magical Reunionsince in reality the talented actor was in another country recording another project.

Despite the clear excitement of the highly anticipated reunion, fans expressed their displeasure upon realizing that the promotional poster is a photomontage, but the claims were extinguished since that is a common practice in Hollywood. Perhaps the straw that broke the camel’s back was that some fans expressed a fact that most of us do not notice because of the emotion of reunion: the interaction of Rupert Grint beside Emma Watson Y Daniel Radcliffe she looked a bit out of date.