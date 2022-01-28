Romola Garai on Amulet: “Women have been excluded from the direction”

ads

Romola Garai describes what it was like to make her first feature film. “It was horrible. All the thing.

“I mean, I love directing. But it is agony. When you’re an actor, even if you’re bad, a lot of people will say you’re good. You are a cradled baby that everyone is kind to. When you’re a director, you rip your soul out, you show it, and everyone’s like, ‘That’s bullshit!’ It’s like growing up. You are playing with the adults.

I met Garai at the end of 2018 on the set of Amulet, your psychological cooler. “It’s a big transition,” he told me then, in that dilapidated house in Wandsworth, southwest London, on the jump to directing his 2012 short film. Scrubber to a full movie.

Just over a year later, it was presented at Sundance. She wasn’t besieged with “bullshit” criticism: Variety he called it a “densely textured piece that makes for a truly stunning visual experience.” But, like any other movie in 2020, Garai’s debut was postponed, time and time again.

“There were times when I thought it wasn’t going to come out, and that’s pretty devastating,” he says now. “So you think, ‘There are people who die or can’t see their parents in nursing homes.'”

Garai, 39, is not one to bemoan her fate. She is energetic and professional, perhaps a consequence of two decades in the industry. From his early years on television (2002 daniel deronda) and in the cinema (I capture the castle), has cultivated a classy career in the Kate Winslet mold: movies like Atonement, Suffragist and soap operas The time, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination, have gilded his reputation.

Amulet tells the story of Tomaz (Alec Secareanu, from God’s Own Country), a refugee who arrives in England after a traumatic time in an unnamed war zone. He finds shelter and works as a handyman in a dilapidated house occupied by Magda (Carla Juri) and her mother, who is hiding in the upstairs room. Evil forces stir, while guilty memories warp Tomaz’s mind.

Given Garai’s background in period dramas, Amulet it’s a surprise. I wonder what possessed her to go the horror route. “When I first started acting, I worked in this mid-budget British film space,” he says, “but now there are very few of those films. Someone said to me, ‘You’re much better off trying to make a movie in the genre space.’”

It was good advice. since he shot Amulet, debuting British directors like Rose Glass (Saint Maud) and Prano Bailey-Bond (Censor) have found wide acclaim in horror. “There was a very backward calculation in the industry as to why women were being excluded,” says Garai.

Like the Glass and Bailey-Bond movies, Amulet it’s more of a character study than raw scares. In places, it’s a dizzying mix of psychological horror and practical in-camera effects that combine to create a story about the perils of “male goodness,” a theme that has long fascinated Garai.

“I think very often men who are dangerous to women don’t hate them, they idealize them. They can’t face reality, so there’s kind of a punishment cycle going on.”

Garai is a vocal supporter of PiPA (Parents and Caregivers in the Performing Arts), which campaigns for better working conditions for people with children (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

The film is also about the trauma of birth. Garai has two children with her husband, actor Sam Hoare. “I was so pregnant when I wrote it and I got to the end and thought, ‘Oh, okay! I clearly feel a little more anxious about this than I think.’”

This is not the first time he has addressed the issue. At the 2013 BAFTAs, when presenting an award to Steve Coogan, he made a reference to the birth of his firstborn. “I had the misfortune of having 23 stitches in my vagina,” she told the audience. “So I didn’t think I would laugh at anything for a long time.”

This candor was not out of place: motherhood is something Garai has been outspoken about for a long time, in particular the difficulties of being a parent and managing a career in the arts. To become a director “takes years and years and years of unpaid work,” she says, “which I think if you’re trying to support a family is really hard.” It is an industry that also often requires people to work long hours.

“That, I think to a large extent, is why he has been so exclusionary with women. And that’s something I’ve talked about a lot in acting: the pressure that it puts on you. I’m going to be 40. I’m not 25. That’s what’s hard.”

Garai is a vocal supporter of PiPA (Parents and Caregivers in the Performing Arts), which campaigns for better working conditions for people with children. “If you are taking care of children, or come from a less privileged background, why would you go into an industry that is going to kill you for working in it? No one has really come up with an answer.”

In fact, Garai’s education was privileged. Born in Hong Kong, she lived in Singapore in her early years before moving to Wiltshire at the age of eight. His father worked in banking and his great-grandfather founded the Keystone Press Agency, a photographic agency.

After joining the National Youth Theater as a teenager, she landed a small role in the 2000 film. The last of the blonde bombshells playing the younger version of Judi Dench’s character. She was still doing her A-levels at the time.

But his brushes with Hollywood have been rare. She was the lead in 2004 dirty Dancing continuation Havana nights but spoke about being “body-shamed” by the producers, who told the then-17-year-old she didn’t have “good thighs” and ordered her to weigh herself every day. “He screwed me over for years,” he said later.

“Not only did it completely change how I felt about my body, but I felt like I had failed because I hadn’t stood up for myself. I felt complicit, because I didn’t say no. I signed Photoshopped images and felt terrible for perpetrating this lie.”

Instead, he made a name for himself in Britain, working with the likes of Stephen Poliakoff, in glorious 39and Kenneth Branagh (To your taste). While she’s never quite escaped the corset drama trap, she knows how lucky she’s been. “Actresses much more talented than me give up every day.”

Directing his first film fulfills a decade-long ambition. “I think this is the first time in history that it’s been a good time for a woman who wants to be a part of directing and writing,” she says.

“We’ll just need to have this concerted push for a few years, then hopefully it will become the norm and we won’t talk about it anymore.” She smiles for a second. “Now that I’ve said that, it looks like it won’t happen!”

Amulet it’s already in theaters