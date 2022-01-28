Rolando Fonseca agrees with Héctor Herrera that the fans at the Azteca Stadium do not matter

Rolando Fonseca, author of one of the goals of the ‘Aztecazo’, indicated that the main strength of Mexico is the height, not the pressure of the stands

Former player of the Costa Rican national team Rolando Fonseca, key in the triumph of the Costa Rican national team over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium during the Korea-Japan 2002 tie, coincided with the Mexican soccer player Héctor Herrera, who accused the fans of “not squeezing” when rival teams play at the Azteca Stadium.

In an interview with ESPN, Fonseca, who played more than a hundred international matches with the Tico team, considered that the Mexican fans do not influence as much as they could and pointed out that the main strength of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula was the height of Mexico City but now visiting teams manage to adapt more quickly.

Rolando Fonseca (r) marked by the defense of the Chinese national team, Wu Chengying (l) Tony Marshall/EMPICS via Getty Images

“I highly consider what Héctor Herrera says. Mexico, in its locality, what makes the locality weigh was the height, the mythical, but today scientifically it has been evolving and you arrive better prepared. What Héctor says is that if their fans don’t weigh in, if they don’t support, if the atmosphere isn’t there, logically it’s going to be against them,” he said.

Rolando also indicated that El Tri is going through difficult times due to criticism from the local press., so Mexican soccer players could fall victim to the pressure of beating Costa Rica.

“The biggest enemy of Mexico is at home and it will be the pressure of the press for the results, because even so, Mexico winning does not convince and the pressure will be more”, he declared.

Fonseca stressed that the match against Mexico is one of the most important duels for the Costa Rican team and he considers that Luis Fernando Suárez’s squad has great chances of winning at the Azteca Stadium due to the latest performances of Gerardo Martino’s squad.

“I think that many teams arrive bravely in Mexico to propose, Jamaica arrives in Mexico and plays a good game, especially because the work carried out can weigh on the physical, mental, and emotional aspects, and that is what the national teams will have. It is a match where we say, double points”, he concluded.

In that duel, which wrote an important chapter in the rivalry between Mexico and Costa Rica, Rolando Fonseca scored the 1-0 free kick, and another shot of his, which goalkeeper Oswaldo Sánchez spat, ended in a goal by Hernán Medford, which silenced the Azteca Stadium.