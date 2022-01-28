Rocío Osorno bets on this facial serum from Lancôme

This is how you have to take care of the skin of your face at the age of 20

If we had to choose an essential product in our ‘beauty’ routine, without a doubt, we would choose serums. The serum is one of those steps in our beauty routine so obvious that we could not live without it (here you will find the 30 best serums for less than 30 euros). In case you didn’t know, this product contains a higher concentration of actives than other beauty products, it is light in texture and absorbs quickly. But the good news does not end here. The serums enhance the benefits of the treatments that are applied later. Come on, you need to get one now.

If you are looking for a new serum, we have to talk about Lancôme’s ‘Rénergie HCF Triple Serum’, the firm’s new repairing serum that has already become an essential part of the beauty ritual of ‘celebrities’ and ‘influencers’.

Rocio Osorno I know He has declared on his Instagram profile that he is a fan of this new anti-aging and repairing product. “I was looking forward to trying this product that contains the three fundamental ingredients in my routine and that are integrated in the same product.” It is hyaluronic acid, C+Niacinamide and ferulic acid, three powerful ingredients that for the first time are combined in a triple dose thanks to Lancôme innovation “It corrects the lack of firmness, spots and wrinkles, and, in addition, it has a super-pleasant texture,” says the ‘influencer’.

And don’t miss it! the very amanda seyfried published this launch on his Instagram account, assuring that “a new era of highly effective anti-aging has arrived”. ‘Rénergie HCF Triple Serum’ has only been on the US market for a few weeks, but it has been long enough to see that it transforms the skin, regenerating it layer by layer, to help blur even the deepest wrinkles.

The product is already on sale and can be yours for 129 euros.

