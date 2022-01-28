Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Is ‘Like A Kurt Cobain From Batman,’ Says Director Matt Reeves

Reeves also revealed that seeing Pattinson in the thriller good timeby the Safdie brothers, convinced the director that he could draw the necessary rage for the role. It turned out that Pattinson was already a huge Batman fan, and was even wearing the same suit that Val Kilmer wore in batmanforeverfrom 1995 .

“I knew that the people who were excited were because they knew about Rob’s work after Twilight“, Reeves said. “I knew that the people who weren’t excited were because they didn’t know about Rob’s work after Twilight“. He also explained that the eyeliner Pattinson wears under the mask was a very intentional choice.: “I loved the idea of ​​removing [la máscara] And underneath it was the sweat and the drip and all the theatrics of becoming this character.”

Reeves also spoke candidly about the follow-up to Zack Snyder and Ben Affleck’s take on Batman, which made a lot of money but didn’t satisfy some fans and critics. He said that Affleck had been working on a script of his own, but that when Reeves took over, he wanted to separate the character from the other members of the Justice League and do something independent.

“I respect that the DC Universe became an extended universe and that all the movies were kind of connected. But another Batman movie, shouldn’t have the burden of connecting characters from all those other movies,” Reeves explained. “I didn’t want them to be there.”

In other news from the Batman before its premiere on March 4a fiery new poster surfaced on January 26 showing Pattinson, as well as Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, Paul Dano’s Riddler, and a radically transformed Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

In the report of MovieMaker, Reeves spoke of being inspired by the Zodiac Killer for the Riddler, and connected Batman and cop James Gordon with “Woodward and Bernstein” as they appear in all the men of the Presidentby Alan J. Pakula . Kravitz said that Klutea 1971 police thriller also by Pakula, “became a kind of bible for me” during the filming process.

Some fans have expressed their frustration that this new movie is Rated PG-13 and not R, and it seems that certainly Reeves and company have made a unique version of Batman. At the very least, it’s the same length as almost all superhero movies.

