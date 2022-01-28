Robert Pattinson Reveals Which Previous Superhero Movie Looks Like The Batman

If all goes well, in just over a month The Batman will hit theaters, and one of the reasons why it has excited so many people is because it promises to be something very different from previous Batman adaptations; this is something that we have heard many times, but now the protagonist, Robert Pattinson (Tenet – 83%, The Lighthouse – 96%, High Life – 73%), offers his opinion on the superhero movie that most resembles batman.

According to the director and one of the producers, the film aspires to be as great as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy (Memento – 92%, Interstellar – 71%, The Origin – 86%), but different, and much more different from the Batman played by Ben Affleck (Argo – 96%, Armageddon- 39%, The Accountant – 51%). Pattinson assures that the only tape with which it can be compared batman It’s Batman: Mask of the Phantasm – 81%, from 1993, set in the universe of Batman: The Animated Series, the masterpiece of Bruce Timm and Paul Dini . This was what the actor said to Premiere France (via Cinemablend):

I sincerely believe that the tone of The Batman has nothing to do [con las películas anteriores], feels new. In the comics, Batman is someone else…unstable. If you read between the lines, he is actually very sad. Whereas in the movies, it’s always the heroic side of him that comes through. The Batman does the opposite, we capture the inner bubbling of the character. In my opinion, the only other to achieve this is the animated movie Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm. When I saw it, it clicked: being Batman is kind of a curse, it’s a burden. But hey, you decided it, right? ‘No no no, I HAVE to be Batman. I was chosen, not the other way around.’ I don’t think we’ve ever seen that in a live action movie.

With these statements, expectations continue to rise, since Batman: Mask of the Phantasm It is one of the best deliveries that have been made on the character of DC Comics. batman is scheduled to hit theaters in the first days of March, and in addition to having Robert Pattinson as the protagonist, it has Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred, among others.

Initially, batman was planned to be part of the DC Comics cinematic universe, or better known as the DC Extended Universe, of which the Man of Steel movies are part – 55%, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and Justice League – 41%. The original script was written by Ben Affleckwho was going to write, direct and star in the film, but for various reasons led him to give up the director’s chair, and when Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes: War – 93%, Let Me In (2010) – 88%, Cloverfield: Monster – 77%) occupied it, decided to discard Affleck’s writing. In a recent interview with Esquire revealed the reason.

Although batman is causing a lot of excitement, many still want Affleck’s film to be made, especially after seeing Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, where we discover that the filmmaker’s plans were very ambitious and epic. However, everything indicates that this will not happen, since Affleck has said in several interviews that he will say goodbye to the character after The Flash.

