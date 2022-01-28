Rihanna raises the temperature in the networks with her beauty

Rihanna once again demonstrated her pristine beauty on social media. Meanwhile, the former partner of the 33-year-old Barbadian singer, Chris Brown, was again accused of violence against a woman.

We remember that Chris Brown was accused of hitting Rihanna during their relationship a few years ago. According to the TMZ site, this new episode would have occurred on June 18, when the victim reported the incident to the police, saying that the American musician would have hit her in the area of ​​the neck, leaving injuries, although these were not verified. in the final complaint report.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker