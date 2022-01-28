Rihanna raises the temperature in the networks with her beauty

Rihanna once again demonstrated her pristine beauty on social media. Meanwhile, the former partner of the 33-year-old Barbadian singer, Chris Brown, was again accused of violence against a woman.

We remember that Chris Brown was accused of hitting Rihanna during their relationship a few years ago. According to the TMZ site, this new episode would have occurred on June 18, when the victim reported the incident to the police, saying that the American musician would have hit her in the area of ​​the neck, leaving injuries, although these were not verified. in the final complaint report.

In the last hours, Rihanna He shared three photos on his official Instagram account that delighted a large part of his millions of followers around the planet. In it, you can also see the dancer on top of a bed wearing a plain black shirt, translucent underwear with the colors of the rainbow representing the LGBTI community and black stockings with detail on the light. In addition, the successful artist complemented her look with her new haircut, sunglasses, accessories and red lipstick.

“In association with @claralionelfdn, we are supporting 5 organizations dedicated to helping LBGTQIA + communities” was the simple and allusive epigraph that he chose RiRi to accompany his recent and daring snapshots on the camera network.

Source: Instagram Rihanna

As expected, this publication, whose main protagonist is the interpreter of “Don’t Stop the music”, was quickly filled with likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 7 million hearts. Among the reactions that stood out the most in the beautiful Latina’s post were those of the singers Ricky Martin, Karol G and Nicki Minaj.