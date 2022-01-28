Rihanna celebrates her 33 years

Recently, Rihanna was at the center of a controversy in India after the spread of an image posing topless for a lingerie ad, wearing shorts and a pendant of Ganesh, the country’s most popular deity. Photo: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS

yes last year Rihanna welcomed her birthday with a big party that included mariachis and tequila, this time ‘RiRi’, as the artist is also known, has had to give up a big celebration for her 33rd birthday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the singer’s birthday parties had become a true benchmark every year, this time the singer has shown her more sensible side by reducing the number of guests to her closest friends and family.

Despite having become one of the most successful international artists, the Coronavirus has also disrupted the singer’s business, forcing her to make a decision about her signature, Fenty: “Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put Fenty on hold on the European continent, waiting for market conditions to improve” explains the statement.

Forgetting her business problems for a few hours, Rihanna will surely enjoy such a special day to the fullest surrounded by friends, including the rapper and producer. A$AP Rocky with whom he has been associated in recent months.

Rihanna She is one of the most important singers of this generation. With 90 million followers on Instagram and over 100 million subscribers on Twitter, she is a regular at fashion shows, particularly Dior, and has further demonstrated her skills in that world with the launch of her own brand. of lingerie. She was also the artistic director of Puma.