Rihanna captivates with an orange maxi coat and camouflage pants

If there is something that has always characterized Rihannain addition to his great talent for music and business, is his transgressive, maximalist and daring style with which it has been consolidated as an icon fashion.

Whether it’s on the red carpet or a casual date with your boyfriend, A$AP Rockythe star never misses the opportunity to set fashion with bold and original styles with which she revalidates her title as a prescriber when it comes to dressing.

He did so this January 26 when leaving shopping for New York sheathed with a flashy look eclectic with which he not only looked sensational, but also once again became the center of attention for his particular sense of style.

Rihanna conquers on a shopping trip with an eye-catching eclectic outfit

According to Daily Mailduring the night of last Wednesday, the singer monopolized all the flashes when visiting the Flight Club shoe store in Manhattan making an edgy fashion statement with a total look of designer.

For the casual solo outing, the 33-year-old pop supernova donned a spectacular look starring a cozy bright orange maxi coat and with large leather flaps signed by Bottega Veneta.

RiRi wore the personalized single-breasted coat with front pockets, above a matching slouchy hoodie by Celine. Also, he finished with camouflage print cargo pants of the same brand.

On the walk through the icy streets of the big Applethe interpreter of disturbance raised the attire to maximum glamor with a pair of high heelsbut not just any, but a stunning design by Gucci x Balenciaga.

The footwear with which Rihanna took style steps on this occasion they were brown with double G monogram print. In addition, they presented a luxurious floral ornament with crystals arranged on the side of the model.

As for the accessories for the glamorous winter ensemble, the businesswoman followed the trend of more is more and added some fine jewelry garmentslike a gold necklace and a diamond ring Briony Raymond.

Finally, the Grammy winner finished off her outfit oversized with a effortless chic beauty lookshowing off her curly hair gathered in a casual bun and makeup that gave all the prominence to her red-painted lips.

On the other hand, apart from going through the shoe store during the outing, the owner of Savage x Fenty He also took a tour of a Sephora store, a store that distributes the products of his most successful venture: Fenty Beauty.

On his way out of the establishment, the artist brought in her hands a small bag with black and white stripes of the business with the cosmetics that she had bought during her walk.

In this way, with its original and hypnotized winter fashion bet for a night of shopping, Rihanna reaffirmed herself as a true fashion icon that does not follow trends, but imposes them on outfits that only she can defend with such style and confidence.