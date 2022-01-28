Referee expels goalkeeper Alisson Becker twice in Ecuador’s match against Brazil and the VAR saves him on both occasions

The ‘canarinha’ took a point from Quito and remains the leader in the South American qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022, ahead of Argentina and Ecuador.

The goalkeeper of the Brazilian team, Alisson Becker, was one of the protagonists of the match played this Thursday in Quito against Ecuador (1-1), valid for the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

When the 25th minute was played, Becker left the area to clear a ball and when picking up the leg it hit the head of an Ecuadorian soccer player. The referee booked the Liverpool FC goalkeeper with the straight red, but after reviewing the play with the VAR, he rectified, withdrawing the red and sanctioning him with yellow. Shortly before that play, the Ecuadorian goalkeeper had also been sent off.

Alisson Becker was given two red cards and sat off twice playing for Brazil against Ecuador tonight. Both times VAR overturned them 🤣 pic.twitter.com/64EjUxZvJ3 — Believe In JESUS ​​🙏🏾❤️ (@GhanaSocialU) January 28, 2022

When the additional time of the match was already played, Becker went out to clear a ball again, this time with his hands, and made contact with the opponent’s head again. The judge awarded a penalty in favor of the local team and admonished the goalkeeper with the second yellow card, leading to his expulsion. However, after reviewing the VAR again, the referee readmitted it and also he annulled the penalty.

“It’s the first time it’s happened to me, it was the referee’s decision to send me off, but I’m happy with the VARwhich ended up confirming that I was always on the ball, without wanting to commit a foul”, said the Brazilian goalkeeper after the game.

With this tie, Brazil strengthens its leadership in the South American zone with 36 points, 4 more than Argentina, while Ecuador is third with 24 points.

