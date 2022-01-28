Reeves Reveals Why He Didn’t Direct Ben Affleck’s Batman Movie

Editorial: Movie theater / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

One of the films that all fans were left wanting to see was that of Batman written by and starring Ben Affleck. Now that the production that will show us Robert Pattinson as the character is nearing its premiere, its director Matt Reeves has made a statement about why he did not want to direct with the original script.

batman It will hit theaters on March 4 and will present us with a new version of the hero, now played by Pattinson, in a feature film of almost 3 hours that looks quite promising.

Matt Reeves I’d Rather Give The Movie A Reboot

However, there are many people who never understood why the idea that Affleck had developed was not followed, and now it is the director Matt Reeves who confessed what are the reasons why a reboot was decided:

“I read a script that they had that was a totally valid version of the movie. It was very action-driven and very deeply connected to the DCEU, with other main characters coming from other movies and other comics. When I read it, I just knew that this particular script wasn’t the way I’d like to do it,” Reeves said in an interview with Esquire Middle East.

In addition, the director said that he approached the studio and told them what he wanted to achieve with the film:

“I said, look, I think maybe I’m not the person for this. And I explained to them why I love this character. I told them there have been so many great characters and movies, but if I had to do this, I would have to make it personal, to to understand what I was going to do with it, to know where to put the camera, to know what to say to the actors, to know what the story should be. This shot, I told them, pointing to the script, is totally valid and exciting. almost like James Bond, but it wasn’t something I identified with,” the director said.

As you can see, the script that Affleck prepared could have been a great extension of the DCEU and sadly it will no longer see the light, although we can only hope that what was done by Reeves in batman be worthy of the superhero.

