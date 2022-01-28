Rayados board analyzes the replacement of Duván Vergara

Since his arrival in Monterrey, Duvan Vergara He delighted the fans with his good football and became one of the favorites. But to the regret of the entire Rayado world, in the last few hours it was confirmed that the Colombian suffered a painful injury that has sidelined him for the rest of the seasonso the Club World Cup and the entire Liga MX will be lost.

Through their official social networks, The Gang revealed that the attacker suffered a torn ligament and meniscus of the right knee, which requires an early surgical intervention who will have it six months out of the courts. Immediately, in the Monterrey institution they took action on the matter.

According to information from the journalist Guillermo González in RG La Deportiva, an extraordinary meeting was held with the presence of Duilio Davino, Carlos Vela, Javier Aguirre and their main assistants, in addition to FEMSA’s advice. The objective? Contemplate the arrival of a reinforcement to replace Duvan.

According to the same source, the extenuating circumstance is that in the institution there is no money nor the possibility of requesting a bank loan, because time is short. And it is that less and less is missing for the closing of the winter transfer market in Mexican soccer.

What Rayados loses with the loss of Duván Vergara

Since his arrival at Rayados de Monterrey, Duvan Vergara disputed 24 matches (12 starts), scored six goals and granted an assist. Beyond the cold numbers, in full physicality he has given the team’s game a qualitative leap valued by fans, coaching staff and specialists. A loss that will undoubtedly be regretted.