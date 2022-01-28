‘Raúl Pérez, the one from Toluca who narrates well’; of the Dog for Martinoli?

Midtime Editorial

In Televisa they did not stop boasting that they had in exclusive transmission of the match Jamaica vs Mexico of the Concacaf Qualifying. Without TV Azteca competing with them due to lack of rights, the TUDN narrators presumed that only they had the game and, by the way, there was a mockery of Enrique Bermúdez to Christian Martinoli without mentioning his name.

Prior to the start of the Tri game, the Dog welcomed his fellow reporter, Raúl Pérez, who entered “emergency” due to the surprising absence of Paco Villa. It was then that Bermúdez de la Serna threw a stone at Martinoli playing with the fact that Raúl Pérez is also from Toluca.

“It is an honor to greet my brother who nine years ago we did not narrate the National Team together because I went to Miami. With me the great Raúl Pérez, the famous Zorra, the only person from Mexico who narrates soccer wonderfully“, Said the veteran TUDN narrator to the laughter of his colleagues.

Why doesn’t TV Azteca broadcast the game in Mexico?

A week ago it was known that Ajusco’s television station would not show Jamaica vs. Mexico by not owning the rights and this is due to two reasons that were shared with people within the negotiations at Mediotiempo.

The first is a TUDN’s “revenge” because TV Azteca did not negotiate with them the possibility of simultaneously broadcasting the most recent Canelo Álvarez fight at the end of 2021. Another reason is that Jamaican home rights belong to Mediaproa company with which they have known differences and that is precisely why Martinoli, Luis García and company did not broadcast the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League last summer either.

Yes indeed, the next two Tricolor games against Costa Rica and Panama as locals in the Azteca Stadium they will be broadcast on Azteca Deportesso the competition for TUDN will return, which this Thursday had Rafael Márquez and Oswaldo Sánchez as analysts.

