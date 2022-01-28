Rapid Covid tests in Mérida

MERIDA, Yuc.- The School of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY) made available to the community the new service of rapid covid tests, in its Clinical analisys laboratory.

The person in charge of the Laboratory, María Angélica González Góngora, informed that the test has a cost of 380 pesos and your results are ready in less than 30 minutes.

He commented that the opening hours are from Monday to Friday from 7:30 to 11:00 hours, and to request an appointment you can make it by phone at 9995-932092 or to the mail [email protected]

Likewise, he stressed that those who cannot get off directly at the Faculty also have a module on one side of the building, where they can take the test quickly and efficiently.

It should be noted that the Faculty of Medicine is located on Avenida Itzáes, number 498, between 59 and 59-A in the Center of Mérida.

“We know that there is a high demand for these tests today, so we have given ourselves the task of contributing to society and providing this service that has become so necessary,” he said.

Other analyzes

On the other hand, the Laboratory also offers a wide range of analyses, such as hematology and hemostasis, clinical chemistry, serology, microbiology, parasitology and special tests.

González Góngora highlighted that the studies are offered to all public at affordable prices, among some of the special tests that are carried out are: Prostatic antigen, insulin, testosterone, HIV, glycosylated hemoglobin, prenuptial, tumor markers and infectious ANNCA, among others.

He stressed that the laboratory of the Faculty of Medicine has certificates that guarantee its quality, which ensures that the information produced in the results meets the needs of users, doctors and patients who request diagnostic services.

