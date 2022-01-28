Rafa Nadal and other celebrities who wear the most expensive watches in the world

Actors, athletes, singers, and celebrities In general, they tend to have a lavish lifestyle, which also does not avoid showing it in public. Their fortunes allow them some eccentricities related to super luxury: mansions, yachts, cars…, as well as jewelry and watches. Above all, the latter are his favorite whims, as a symbol of power and economic status. So the watches that they wear on their wrists are: big, flashy and of course ostentatiously expensive, a display of money, with more or less good taste, to the envy of the rest of us mortals.

Let’s take a look at some of the most expensive watches we’ve seen our celebrities wear. Some are unique and exclusive pieces, others classics that do not go out of style.

Rafa Nadal wore a spectacular Richard Mille 35-03 Automatic watch Kelly Define – Getty and Richard Mille/Instagram

Let’s start with the most recent, the model worn by tennis player Rafa Nadal in Melbourne during the Australian Open. It is a Richard Mille 35-03 Automatic Rafael Nadal. It is not the first to wear from this brand, but it is the most expensive. It is the fourth watch in the RM 035 collection to debut a new winding mechanism, called a ‘butterfly rotor’, which gives the wearer direct control of the automatic movement.

A piece that unites tradition and mechanical engineering with craftsmanship. It is a jewel made with titanium components that give it strength and reliability in the event of knocks. In terms of appearance, it is worth noting its blue quartz finish with a white edge, with details in electric blue and red. The price is approximately 195,000 euros.

Kylie Jenner wears a White Gold Patek Philippe Nautilus 5719/10G-010 on her wrist. THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com and Prezioso Watches / Instagram

The influencer and businesswoman Kylie Jenner, better known for being the youngest of the Kardashian clan, has accumulated a great wealth thanks to her appearances on television, her work as a model, and her line of clothing and cosmetics. Among her jewelry is a White Gold Patek Philippe Nautilus 5719 / 10G-010 watch with 1,343 encrusted diamonds and an 18-carat gold dial. A 1976 model that is inspired by the hatch of a ship and has a beautiful design. There is no fixed price, but it will be around 400,000 euros.

Floyd Mayweather with one of the most expensive watches in the world Jacob&Co Billionaire Jacob&Co

The former boxer Floyd Mayweather nicknamed ‘Money’ (money) is famous, in addition to his sports career, for his eccentricities. In his possession he has an expensive collection of watches, among which a unique piece from Jacob & Co called Billionaire stands out. It is made of white gold and covered with 313 emerald-cut diamonds, giving it a weight of 260 carats. The product features a 1.21 carat ruby ​​adorning the crown. There are only three editions of this exclusive jewel, although each one is totally unique in its design. Its value is estimated at 15 million euros

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez showing off the luxurious Invisible Set Imperial Tourbillon watch by Franck Muller Jesus Briones – Gtres and Franck Muller Geneve / Instagram

The soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo who, in addition to being one of the best players in the world, is one of the characters who most likes to flaunt his lifestyle in an exaggerated way. Therefore, it is not surprising that among his watches we find an almost unique piece, the Invisible Set Imperial Tourbillon by Franck Muller, made of white gold with precious stones, a total of 474 baguette-cut diamonds and 91 rubies. It is difficult to talk about the final price, although it is estimated to be around 1.5 million euros.

Adrian Brody in Cannes is photographed wearing a Chopard LUC Lunar One Francois Durand -Getty and / Instagram

We continue with an actor, in this case someone with a captivating personality, Adrien Brody, who has also been a model and has walked the catwalks. He is a man who is characterized by his elegance, he dresses well, with a casual look, nothing extravagant and very stylish. He is a lover of watches, especially those of the Chopard house, as he has shown during this year’s Cannes festival, where he wore a Chopard LUC Lunar One in pink gold, which has a perpetual calendar with indication of the phases orbital moles, and all for a price of 61,300 euros.

Justin Bieber gave himself a vintage Audemars Piguet Royal Oak other sources and buyer.shirachan /Instagram

Another of the characters that has filled thousands of covers is the singer Justin Bieber, who had the idea of ​​giving himself a vintage gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak for his wedding with Hailey Baldwin. It is a model launched in 1972 with its octagonal bezel and eight visible screws, and with an integrated 18-carat yellow gold bracelet. It was a revolutionary release and has since become one of the most sought after watches by watch collectors. The price should be around 100,000 euros.

Jennifer Aniston with one of her favorite watches, a Rolex Presidential Day-Date Kris Connor-Getty and The Best For Luxury Watches/Instagram

The actress and producer Jennifer Aniston is a fashion icon, she dresses in timeless and elegant clothes that make her look simple, so it is not surprising that she also wears exceptional jewelry that sometimes goes unnoticed. She is passionate about watches, especially the Rolex brand, so maybe she is not the most expensive, but she is one of the most

House acquaintances, it is an 18-carat gold Rolex Presidential Day-Date for men with a champagne dial. The watch has become a symbol of success thanks to the many US presidents who wore it. This 1956 watch was the first waterproof, automatic chronometer wristwatch. According to the brand, it is the quintessential watch, and today it is sold for about 20,000 euros, something cheap if we compare it with the rest.

