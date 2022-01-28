Rachel Zegler speaks about the accusations of sexual abuse towards Ansel Elgort (‘West Side Story’)

The new version of the classic ‘West Side Story’ It hit theaters in December 2021, garnering positive reviews. Somewhat more timid was the public reception towards Steven Spielberg’s film, since the promotion of the musical was restrained due to the accusations that the protagonist received from him, Ansel Elgortwhen the filming had already concluded.

About Ansel Elgort weigh some accusations of sexual abuse that came to light in June 2020. In said complaint, a girl named Gabby assured that the actor of ‘Baby Driver’ had non-consensual intercourse with her in 2014, when he was 20 years old and she was 17. Along with her sexual assault, he was accused of demanding nude images as well as the possibility of having a threesome with her.

Behind this, the protagonist of ‘West Side Story’ denied it ensuring that they hada brief, legal and fully consensual relationship“, but that he regretted “not having handled the breakup well.” Now, and after avoiding this issue throughout the promotion, The Hollywood Reporter He has asked the protagonists of the film for their opinion on this matter.





Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort in ‘West Side Story’ | 20th Century Studios

Rachel Zeglerstar of the musical and Elgort’s love interest in the story, has been unmarked: “We made a movie two and a half years ago, and a lot has happened since then. Much has changed in public and in private. There have been many revelations. You just hope that the people involved are okay, that they’re questioned in a respectful way, and that they’re given a chance to answer for themselves.”

Similarly, Rita Morenooriginal member of the 1961 classic, has believed that “it would have been absolutely horrendous and wrong that someone would take sides in that matter. It’s not up to me to make those judgments.” For his part, Ariana DeBose nor did he “get wet” saying that “no one really knows what’s going on in anyone’s head. Only the people who were involved in that situation know what really happened.“.

Be that as it may, ‘West Side Story’ follows Tony and Maria, who belong to rival gangs on the streets of 1950s New York. The film is a Steven Spielberg personal projectwho had been behind her for years, and has recently won three Golden Globes.