Pumas Tabasco players who could go up to Pumas

The Pumas coach is looking to get possible reinforcements for the team. Will they be able to show their level?

Morning, Cougars will be facing Tabasco Cougars in a friendly with the intention of not only adding to maintain the rhythm that is brought from the tournament, but to be able to see options to add to the team during the rest of the semester. Which players will show that they deserve a chance in the first team?

It has been shown repeatedly that having a good performance in the Pumitas is almost synonymous with earning a place on the Universitario team. If you don’t believe it, by analyzing the cases of Arthur Ortiz, Omar Islands and JJuan Jose Miguel should reach and exceed, because the two were patient and got promotion to the first team.

After the loss against Tigres, Andres Lillini confirmed that he would organize a friendly against the Tabasqueños to look for possible replacements. It is that there are several areas of the playing field that need replacement and, based on the performance of some players, they could make the leap to the first team. Without a doubt, one of those who is fulfilling his role is Emmanuel Montejano, because the striker is scoring goals. However, he was already part of Lillini’s plans.

The other one who is enjoying a good time on the set Expansion League is Angel Garcia. The midfielder has just been chosen in the team for matchday 3 and already has an assist and a goal. In turn, the right wing does not have a midfielder in charge of covering that sector. edgar alaffita it is also a good option to cover the left flank.

Although these are some of the ideal candidates for Cougarsthe final decision will be made by Andrés Lillini, who already knows that he has good material in the team of Expansion League.