Prolonged Covid affects more women than men: Journal of Clinical Medicine

Mexico City; January 27, 2022.- A study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine suggests that prolonged covid affects more women than men.

The symptoms detected after recovery from the coronavirus are: fatigue, shortness of breath, hair loss, eye problems, depression and poorer quality of sleep, after the coronavirus infection.

To carry out the investigation, the examination of 1,969 patients who presented coronavirus infection was taken as a basis, in that sense it was noted that the symptoms presented by men and women are the same, but unlike men, most of the women I had a headache as an initial symptom.

Researchers from the Rey Juan Carlos University (URJC) and the University of Valencia (UV) in Madrid participated in the study, in which the differences that could exist between men and women were analyzed, with which they sought to determine a better understanding of the pathophysiology and nature of post-Covid sequelae and symptoms.

The study carried out is in line with other research, which also suggests that sex could play a determining factor in the recovery of covid patients, although this is the first time that sufficient information has been obtained to demonstrate the symptom disparity.