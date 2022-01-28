Prices, versions and equipment in Mexico
The Mazda 3 Sedan 2022 It is already available in our country, and although it does not come with design innovations, the Japanese firm did not miss the opportunity to update its range of engines with two new options. Here we tell you what its characteristics are and price in Mexico.
In addition to the 186-hp 2.5-liter engine that has been offered for a few years, the Mazda 3 Sedan 2022 is now available with a microhybrid version, which makes use of a 2.0-liter engine and a 24V mild-hybrid system, resulting in 153 hp and 148 lb-ft, with the promise of a consumption of 15.3 km / l in the city and 20.2 km / l on the highway. Includes start & stop system and six-speed automatic transmission.
The mild-hybrid system of the Mazda 3 Sedan is exclusive to the i Sport version.
Now, for those looking for better performance, the Mazda 3 Sedan now also available with the turbocharged engine of the hatchback: a 2.5-liter, capable of generating 227 hp and 310 lb-ft, distributed between both axles through an i-ACTIV all-wheel drive system and a six-speed automatic transmission.
The range of Mazda 3 Sedan 2022 in Mexico is composed of four trim levels: i, i Sport, i Grand Touring and Signature. From the most accessible, it includes LED headlights, button ignition, an 8″ screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, seven airbags, a reverse sensor and, as a novelty in the base version, a reverse camera.
Along the range you can add elements such as head-up display, blind spot monitor, sunroof, leather upholstery, steerable headlights, rain sensor, driver’s seat with electric adjustment and memory, electrochromic left side mirror, among others. The Bose sound system is no longer available in any version.
The Mazda 3 Sedan 2022 prices in Mexico start at 394,900 pesos. Among its main competitors are Volkswagen Jetta, Honda Civic, KIA Forte and Nissan Sentra. Below is the detail of price and equipment of each version.
Mazda 3 Sedan 2022: Prices in Mexico
|
Mazda 3 iTM
|
394,900 pesos
|
Mazda 3 i TA
|
404,900 pesos
|
Mazda 3 i SportTM
|
414,900 pesos
|
Mazda 3 i Sport TA
|
424,900 pesos
|
Mazda 3 i Sport MHEV
|
454,900 pesos
|
Mazda 3i GT
|
464,900 pesos
|
Mazda 3 Signature
|
514,900 pesos
Mazda 3i
- 186-hp, 186-lb-ft 2.5-liter engine
- seven air bags
- 16″ aluminum wheels
- LED headlights
- manual air conditioning
- Power button
- fabric upholstery
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and lever
- Infotainment with 8″ screen
- 8 speaker sound system
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
- cruise control
- Electric parking brake with auto hold function
- rear view camera
- Reverse sensor
- tire pressure monitor
Mazda 3i Sport
add over i
- Side mirrors with memory
- Automatic headlights
- Rain sensor
- sunroof
- 18″ aluminum wheels
- Two-zone automatic climate control
- Electrochromic rearview mirror
- smart key
- Driver’s seat with electric adjustment and memory
Mazda 3 i Sport MHEV
Replaces over i Sport:
- 153-hp, 148-lb-ft 2.0-liter engine
- 24V mild-hybrid system
- regenerative brake
- start & stop system
Mazda 3i Grand Touring
Add about i Sport:
- Defogging side mirrors
- steerable headlights
- leather upholstery
- Paddle shifters at the wheel
- blind spot monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Mazda 3 Signature
Add about i Grand Touring:
- 227-hp, 310-lb-ft 2.5-liter turbo engine
- all-wheel drive
- Electrochromic Left Side Mirror
How much does Mazda 3 maintenance cost?
Services must be performed every 10,000 km (with a tolerance of +/- 2,500 km to maintain the guarantee) regardless of the elapsed time. The price of maintenance services is as follows:
- 10,000 km: 1,900 pesos
- 20,000 km: 3,600 pesos
- 30,000 km: 1,900 pesos
- 40,000 km: 4,200 pesos
- 50,000 km: 1,900 pesos
- 60,000 km: 3,600 pesos
How much gasoline spends the Mazda 3?
For the Mazda 3 with a 186-hp 2.5-liter engine, Mazda reports consumption of 13.1 km/l in the city and 18.8 km/l on the highway. In our tests in real use we obtained 10.2 km/l in the city.
For versions with a 2.5-liter turbo engine, Mazda reports 12.7 km/l in the city and 18.9 km/l on the highway. In our tests in real use we obtained a performance of 8.7 km/l in the city.
For the mild-hybrid version with a 2.0-liter engine, Mazda reports a gasoline consumption of 15.3 km/l in the city and 20.2 km/l on the highway, with emissions of 136.5 grams of CO2 per kilometer in the combined cycle.