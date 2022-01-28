Prices, versions and equipment in Mexico

The Mazda 3 Sedan 2022 It is already available in our country, and although it does not come with design innovations, the Japanese firm did not miss the opportunity to update its range of engines with two new options. Here we tell you what its characteristics are and price in Mexico.

In addition to the 186-hp 2.5-liter engine that has been offered for a few years, the Mazda 3 Sedan 2022 is now available with a microhybrid version, which makes use of a 2.0-liter engine and a 24V mild-hybrid system, resulting in 153 hp and 148 lb-ft, with the promise of a consumption of 15.3 km / l in the city and 20.2 km / l on the highway. Includes start & stop system and six-speed automatic transmission.

The mild-hybrid system of the Mazda 3 Sedan is exclusive to the i Sport version.

Now, for those looking for better performance, the Mazda 3 Sedan now also available with the turbocharged engine of the hatchback: a 2.5-liter, capable of generating 227 hp and 310 lb-ft, distributed between both axles through an i-ACTIV all-wheel drive system and a six-speed automatic transmission.

The range of Mazda 3 Sedan 2022 in Mexico is composed of four trim levels: i, i Sport, i Grand Touring and Signature. From the most accessible, it includes LED headlights, button ignition, an 8″ screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, seven airbags, a reverse sensor and, as a novelty in the base version, a reverse camera.

Along the range you can add elements such as head-up display, blind spot monitor, sunroof, leather upholstery, steerable headlights, rain sensor, driver’s seat with electric adjustment and memory, electrochromic left side mirror, among others. The Bose sound system is no longer available in any version.

The Mazda 3 Sedan 2022 prices in Mexico start at 394,900 pesos. Among its main competitors are Volkswagen Jetta, Honda Civic, KIA Forte and Nissan Sentra. Below is the detail of price and equipment of each version.

Mazda 3 Sedan 2022: Prices in Mexico

Mazda 3 iTM 394,900 pesos Mazda 3 i TA 404,900 pesos Mazda 3 i SportTM 414,900 pesos Mazda 3 i Sport TA 424,900 pesos Mazda 3 i Sport MHEV 454,900 pesos Mazda 3i GT 464,900 pesos Mazda 3 Signature 514,900 pesos

Mazda 3i

186-hp, 186-lb-ft 2.5-liter engine

seven air bags

16″ aluminum wheels

LED headlights

manual air conditioning

Power button

fabric upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and lever

Infotainment with 8″ screen

8 speaker sound system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility

cruise control

Electric parking brake with auto hold function

rear view camera

Reverse sensor

tire pressure monitor

Mazda 3i Sport

add over i

Side mirrors with memory

Automatic headlights

Rain sensor

sunroof

18″ aluminum wheels

Two-zone automatic climate control

Electrochromic rearview mirror

smart key

Driver’s seat with electric adjustment and memory

Mazda 3 i Sport MHEV

Replaces over i Sport:

153-hp, 148-lb-ft 2.0-liter engine

24V mild-hybrid system

regenerative brake

start & stop system

Mazda 3i Grand Touring

Add about i Sport:

Defogging side mirrors

steerable headlights

leather upholstery

Paddle shifters at the wheel

blind spot monitor

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Mazda 3 Signature

Add about i Grand Touring:

227-hp, 310-lb-ft 2.5-liter turbo engine

all-wheel drive

Electrochromic Left Side Mirror

How much does Mazda 3 maintenance cost?

Services must be performed every 10,000 km (with a tolerance of +/- 2,500 km to maintain the guarantee) regardless of the elapsed time. The price of maintenance services is as follows:

10,000 km: 1,900 pesos

20,000 km: 3,600 pesos

30,000 km: 1,900 pesos

40,000 km: 4,200 pesos

50,000 km: 1,900 pesos

60,000 km: 3,600 pesos

How much gasoline spends the Mazda 3?

For the Mazda 3 with a 186-hp 2.5-liter engine, Mazda reports consumption of 13.1 km/l in the city and 18.8 km/l on the highway. In our tests in real use we obtained 10.2 km/l in the city.

For versions with a 2.5-liter turbo engine, Mazda reports 12.7 km/l in the city and 18.9 km/l on the highway. In our tests in real use we obtained a performance of 8.7 km/l in the city.

For the mild-hybrid version with a 2.0-liter engine, Mazda reports a gasoline consumption of 15.3 km/l in the city and 20.2 km/l on the highway, with emissions of 136.5 grams of CO2 per kilometer in the combined cycle.