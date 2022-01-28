Price of the dollar today January 28, peso begins to fall

Today, Friday, January 28, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.7700 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso ended yesterday Thursday at 20.7969 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the last session of the week with a downward trend, in line with the negative movements that it has registered in eight of the last 9 sessions in the foreign exchange market.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.7969 – Sell: $20.7969

: Buy $20.7969 – Sell: $20.7969 HSBC : Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.86

: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.86 Banamex : Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $21.32

: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $21.32 Bancomer: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $21.03

Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $21.03 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $21.70

Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $21.70 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Buy: $20.37 – Sell: $21.37

Buy: $20.37 – Sell: $21.37 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.59

Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.59 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00 Santander: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $21.37

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $21.37 Exchange: Purchase: $20.2571 – Sale: $21.2676

Purchase: $20.2571 – Sale: $21.2676 Banregio: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $21.40

As for the bitcoin, at this moment it is at 36,942.4 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.15 pesos, for $27.88 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

