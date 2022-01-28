Premio Lo Nuestro 2022: complete list of nominees

The countdown begins for the great night of Latin music! Premio Lo Nuestro celebrates its 34th edition in 2022 and it does so with top-level artists, in a contest full of hits that have made the public sing and dance in the last year. This Tuesday, Univision announced the nominees for the award with Camilo, J Balvin and Christian Nodal leading the list in 10 categories, including the Artist of the Year Award. They are followed by Bad Bunny and Karol G with nine; Y 50 caliberCarlos Rivera, Farruko, Jay CortezMaluma, Mike Towers Y Raww Alexander with eight.

Fans of each nominee can vote for their favorite at AwardLoOur.com until February 7. Four new categories are included this year: DJ of the Year, Solo Artist of the Year – Pop, Song of the Year – Pop-Urban/Dance and Perfect Mix of the Year.

We will witness the nerves and emotion that the 166 artists nominated in the 35 different categories waiting to hear the winner. The ceremony will be held this February 24 at 7 pm ET/PT (6 pm Central)from the FTX Arena in Miami, an event that you can enjoy through the Univision signal, starting with the pre-show, Night of Starswhere we can see celebrities parading before the cameras with their best look for the night.

Check out the full list of nominees here!

Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year (Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year Award)

Angela Aguilar

bad bunny

Camilo

Christian Nodal

Firm Group

J Balvin

Carol G

Maluma

Raww Alexander

Sebastian Yatra

Album of the year (Album of the Year)

The Last Tour Of The World’ – bad bunny

‘Between Sea and Palm Trees’ (Live) – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

‘This Life Is Very Beautiful’ – Band El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

‘José’ – J Balvin

‘KG0516’ – Carol G

‘Legends’ – Charles Rivera

‘Mexican in Love’ – Angela Aguilar

‘My hands’ – Camilo

‘Utopia Live From Metlife Stadium’ – Romeo Santos

‘We are making progress’ – 50 caliber

Song of the Year (Song of the Year)