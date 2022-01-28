Premieres of series and movies on Netflix

Three songs for Benazir (January 24)

This mini-documentary about Afghanistan is only 22 minutes long. Directed by Elizabeth and Gulistan Mirzaei, it centers on a newly married Afghan man living in a camp for displaced people struggling to reconcile his dream of enlisting in the army. This must be balanced with his family life.

Neymar: the perfect chaos (January 25)

An unprecedented view of one of the most famous and highest-paid athletes in the world: Neymar, a hero on the pitch and a controversial figure off it. This three-part docuseries, directed by David Charles Rodrigues, outlines a close and personal portrait of soccer player Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior. It shows his rise to fame at Santos Fútbol Club, his glory days at Barcelona and his ups and downs with the Brazilian national team and Paris Saint-Germain. At the same time, the documentary uncovers what lies behind Neymar’s marketing machinery, run with an iron fist by his father.

It offers interviews with Beckham, Messi, Mbappé and many other football icons who reflect on Neymar’s place in the history of the sport.

Play at home (January 28)

It is a family comedy produced by Adam Sandler especially for Netflix and based on true events. The direction is in charge of the brothers Charles and Daniel Kinnane and the characters fall on a great cast: Kevin James, Taylor Lautner, Jackie Sandler, Rob Schneider, Isaiah Mustafa, Allen Covert, Jared Sandler, Gary Valentine, Lavell Crawford and Maxwell Simkins .

The main character of this movie is Sean Payton, a successful NFL coach who was suspended after a scandal. That is why he returns to his hometown, Texas, and agrees to be the technical coach of the youth team of which his son is a part, with whom he must repair a relationship that is not at its best.

Fair: the darkest light (January 28)

It is a Spanish series set in Andalusia in the ’90s. It is the story of two sisters, Eva and Sofía, who must deal with rejection and search for the truth when their parents are accused of killing 23 people in a ritual. Both will undertake a trip to a town where reality hides a fantastic universe.

Coming in from the cold (January 28)

It is a series of drama, action and espionage. The story revolves around Jenny, a single mother from New Jersey who leads a normal life. But one day everything changes when she goes on vacation to Europe with her daughter. The FBI forces her to confront her hidden past as a Russian spy, the product of a secret KGB experiment that gave her special abilities. She is forced to resurface her old spy identity, which has been genetically modified. Her objective will be to confront Russia to combat the universe of drug trafficking in the country in a conflict that will define the course of the United States elections.

more to see

We are dead (January 28)

It is a South Korean series starring a group of rising young actors: Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, and Yoo In-soo. It is based on the Naver webtoon now at our school by Joo Dong-geun, which was published between 2009 and 2011. The story is about a group of students trapped in their school during a zombie apocalypse. During 12 episodes, these young people will try to fight to save their lives and escape.

The woman from the house across from the girl in the window (January 28)

This eight-episode series is a black comedy starring Anna, a woman who witnesses a murder but no one believes her.

This character is played by Kristen Bell, the actress who also acted in The good place (an excellent comedy, also black).

Anna’s life is a bit boring. Devastated, she sits with a glass of wine and watches her life pass out the window.

But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his lovely daughter move into the house across the street, Anna begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel, until she witnesses a gruesome crime…or so she thinks.