Patty López de la Cerda dazzles with her natural beauty

Mexico.- In recent weeks Patty Lopez de la Cerda has stayed a little away from social networks and it is that she decided to take some time to be able to work on it and enjoy her new life much more and it is that we must remember that for a few months the influencer has been renewed in many things and one of them has been the social networks But even with all that good vibes, he has decided to take a break, although he has returned with a photo of his face that has captivated much more than he expected.

Patty López de la Cerda, prior to that publication, had shared a bit of a trip between friends where she spent a lot of time living together and putting technology aside but with some “getaways” to upload some content, but for days now had no activity until that picture of your face where he opted for a totally different type of image because nothing provocative is seen but it generated a lot of acceptance.

“Holi”, was the word used by Patty López de la Cerda to announce her long-awaited return and from minute one the comments did not wait, many of them highlighted how good she looks and what natural that shows off his face, others did not miss the opportunity to dedicate many beautiful words to him where the most repeated thing was that its content was from another world.

The beauty of Patty López de la Cerda | Photo: Instagram

Patty López de la Cerda since her appearance on Mexican television in sports programs for TV Azteca as well as for other projects began to generate affection in many of her audiences who over the years have been adding more and more fans that she transfers from platform to a different one and that now makes her one of the influencers with the greatest weight in social networks.

As if that were not enough, at this time Patty López de la Cerda has shared a lot of content on her platform onlyfans With which he has been able to come to light once again on the networks, there he also has many surprises for everyone, it is enough to see how each time he announces a promotion, these end very quickly and that helps him a lot to continue on the same path.