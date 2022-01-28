Patricia González: promoter of comprehensive well-being in the Tec community

During 23 years Patricia Gonzalez has fostered comprehensive wellness care among the community of the Monterrey campus by promoting improvement projects for the quality of life.

In addition to making an impact through works such as Building your Wellbeing, the My Life application, among others, the winner of the Tec Woman Award 2022 on the category Health and Wellness has supported collaborators with the Comprehensive Wellness Program (GDP).

The GDP promotes among staff campus Monterrey the habit of physical, mental and emotional health care to promote various benefits.

“My proposal being in PBI is that more collaborators participate in this program so that they reduce stress, that they find their space for themselves. The woman is very diminished in her well-being.

“We know that due to the different roles that women play, be they daughter, mother, wife, grandmother, and also that of being a worker, we never leave that space to take care of well-being”He said.

The project, which this year he turns 25has had the participation of 2 thousand annual collaborators.

“I want to provide tools to encourage a healthy lifestyle and that either he fights with any of the roles, but that in each one of them the center is oneself”, shared.

Well-being for the whole community

In 2018the director participated in Building your well-beinga program aimed at employees and students of the Monterrey campus that offers tools for physical, social and spiritual well-being.

Last semester, González also collaborated in the design of the international program Comprehensive Student Welfare (BIE)where students from Chile, Colombia, Argentina and Mexico.

At, students received different tools to reflect on the habit changes what they have to do for the comprehensive wellness care.

“It is a very strong commitment to be able to achieve that more women are in their full well-being. Let them take it as part of life, then there is a lot to do.”

“I also participated in the My Life application, which consists of monitoring how the students are doing, it also contains a support network with courses, workshops, activities, recreations, psychologists, nutritionists, among others”, he explained.

Looking to support more women

emotion and commitment for promoting comprehensive well-being among more Mexican women are aspects that for Patricia Gonzalez represents getting the Tec Woman Award 2022.

“It is a very strong commitment to be able to achieve that more women are in their full well-being. Take it as part of life, then there is much to do.

“For me the most important thing in nature is the human being. Have a balance in the spheres of well-being to have a healthy quality of life”shared.

Patricia Gonzalez obtained in 2018 the LiFE Trainer Awardrecognition granted by the Tec to coordinators of different areas of Student Leadership and Training (LiFE) for carry out training with students.

Just as the Director of Wellness and Counseling, Maria Gabriela Ortiz, Migdalia van der Hoven Sara Lozano Alamilla, Cristina Ferral and Perla Cecilia Martínez, from the Monterrey campus, received the Tec Woman Award 2022.

The Woman Tec Award aims to recognize and make visible the trajectory, contributions and talent of women in the university community, opening space for share achievements they do for society, politics and the economy.

The tenth edition of merit will be held in hybrid format next March 1 at 1:00 p.m..

