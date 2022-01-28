“Pam and Tommy”: rock, sex and scandal, in the next Hulu series

Lily James and Sebastian Stan play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively. Image: official trailer for Pam and Tommy. Property of Hulu Originals.

When Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee’s names collide, readers know that something scandalous has happened or is about to happen. Perhaps the producers of this new television series are counting on it, in addition to a quite thunderous legacy by itself, which has managed to reach our days, since that distant 1995 in which the couple decided to form one of the most toxic and commented duets in the world. world of Hollywood entertainment.

“Pam and Tommy”, what could possibly go wrong? Absolutely nothing, if television has reminded us of anything, it is that there is nothing that captivates the audience more than the secrets of the stars, no matter what generation they are from, the lives of these beings have a guilty taste in popular culture, so in this case, two of the biggest figures in their respective worlds.

Tommy, as the drummer of a frenetic and spectacular glam rock band such as Mötley Crüe, and Pam, actress, animal rights activist and one of the most prominent sex symbols of the 90s, enhanced by her unforgettable character. in Baywatch known as CJ Parker, they return to public ridicule thanks to a series produced by the Hulu platform, belonging to the giant Disney.

This project aims to cover the stormy moments of the second half of the end of the century, between 1995 and 1998, when the couple finally ended their marriage. Surely the domestic violence dramas for which Tommy spent six months in prison will be addressed. And possibly the most remembered episode of the couple will be represented, perhaps the first viral video in history: that homemade sex tape leaked in the nascent, but relentless internet. In addition, there will be countless subplots typical of the most extravagant rock & roll.

The series stars Lily James as an almost exact Pam Anderson, a talented actress remembered for her role in the crime film “Baby Driver”, “Cinderella” and “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”, on the other hand, Tommy Lee will be Incarnated by the emblematic actor of the Captain America Saga, Sebastian Stan, along with the renowned comedy actor Seth Rogen.

It will be directed by Craig Gillespie, world renowned after his successful film “I, Tonya” and more recently director of “Cruella”, with Oscar winner Emma Stone.

The premiere of the series is scheduled for February 2, 2022 and will have eight chapters in its first season.