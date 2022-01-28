Oswaldo Sánchez is busted for broadcasting Jamaica vs. Mexico

This Thursday, the Mexican team played its first match of 2022 visiting Jamaica in the framework of the World Cup qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022, where he achieved a long-suffering 2-1 victory with goals from Henry Martín and Alexis Vega.

However, the criticism was not only directed at the Aztec team and the coaching staff, there were also many towards the broadcast and commentators from TUDNwho carried the match exclusively.

One of the most criticized characters was the former goalkeeper of the national team, Oswaldo Sánchezwho was even accused of trying to imitate the style of Christian Martinolinarrator of TV aztecto.

Throughout the transmission, Sánchez made some jokes around the Jamaican cultureHowever, these were not well received by fans on social networks, as they thwarted him and some branded him a racist.

One of the most criticized comments was when the commentator confused reggae -popular music from Jamaica- with reggaeton and users were quick to react with comments like: “Oswaldo Sánchez confusing reggae with reggaeton hahaha Bob Marley must be rolling in his grave”.

For its part, Oswaldo Sánchez also made comments alluding to the use of marijuanalinking her to the Jamaican national team, an act that earned her the label of racist.

MARTINOLI RETURNS

Mexico’s long-suffering victory over Jamaica in the Concacaf World Cup qualifier left much to be desired for the fans, who among other things missed the TUDN competition, TV Aztecaa company that could not broadcast the match, but that they will do so with the other two that remain from the FIFA Date.

One of the most media commentators in the media, Christian Martinoli, who could not narrate the actions due to the situation of those from Ajusco, did not hesitate to send a message after the match between Mexicans and Jamaicans that those from Chapultepec had exclusively.

“See you on Sunday on Azteca 7,” was the message from the Argentine-born chronicler accompanied by the promotional image of the broadcast in which he will be with Luis García, Jorge Campos, Zague, David Medrano, Inés Sainz and Carlos Guerrero.

