Osvaldo Rodríguez could not return to Mexico and was confined in Jamaica

Osvaldo Rodriguez, player of the Selected Mexican, could not make the trip back to our country and was confined in Jamaica after upon his arrival in the Caribbean country last Tuesday he gave positive to covid-19, even this prevented him from accompanying the Tri during the victory this Thursday.

For now, the player the beast could not make the trip with the rest of the Aztec delegation, so was confined to his hotel in Kingston, Jamaica, accompanied by a logistics person from the Tri.

The Mexican is expected be tested again to detect coronavirus this Friday and If you test negative, then you can return to Mexico to return to training with the Tri facing the duel against Costa Rica of the weekend.

On the contrary, the Mexican must remain in Jamaica protecting the respective quarantine so that later you can take the flight that takes you to Mexico without being a carrier of the disease.

Now him Tata Martino hopes to recover some players such as: Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes (positive to covid), Osvaldo Rodriguez, Raul Jimenez Y Edson Alvarez.