Origin takes the Genshin Impact formula to repeat success on consoles, mobiles and PC

Bobby Kotick already said it after the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft: “in the next five years more will be played on phones than any other device“And it is that the acquisition of Zynga by Take-Two and tremendous successes such as Genshin Impact confirm that the trend in the industry is in this direction.

One of the companies that best defends itself in this field is Netmarble, based in South Korea. The company has just introduced The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, a title that is part of the manga and anime franchise. Its first trailer makes it clear that the intention is to offer us total freedom.

An open world of action that will come to consoles, mobile phones and PC is all the information we have so far. Neither the specific systems nor an approximate launch date have been revealed, but with what we have seen we can already see that the inspiration in the work of MiHoYo it is more than obvious.

Therefore, a colorful scenario awaits us, in which towns, gigantic enemies and the possibility of overcoming any obstacle will be the order of the day. In The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin characters from other installments of the saga are expected to appear, along with others rescued from Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

In what is shown, it can be verified that there will be destruction in real time of some elements of the stage in the combats and we will be able to be helped by other companions to reach inaccessible points. Netmarble has worked with other recognized brands such as the cases of Dragon Ball Online or Star Wars: Force Arena.