Origin, a title similar to Genshin Impact — Kudasai

The company netmarble has announced a new video game for the franchise of Nanatsu no Taizai (The Seven Deadly Sins), which will be titled Nanatsu no Taizai: Origin (일곱 개의 대죄 오리진) and that it will be an open world action video game.

The new video game is the continuation of the video game for smartphones also from netmarble, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. However, instead of a turn-based RPG, it will be an open-world action game set in a vast territory. In addition to an original story from the multiverse and an open world environment that offers a lot of freedom, Nanatsu no Taizai: Origin will introduce a new protagonist.

The player will also meet various characters from the original franchise and its sequel, Mokushiroku no Yonkishi (Four Knights of the Apocalypse). netmarble He didn’t offer any details about the game, but the promotional video gives an idea of ​​what to expect in the future. The connoisseurs of Genshin Impact surely they will be familiar with this action and setting.

Finally, Nanatsu no Taizai: Origin is in development for console, PC and smartphones. netmarble It hasn’t announced a specific release date, or even a release window, so it might take a bit longer. The company hasn’t announced any specific consoles for the game either, but that means there’s a chance that Switch receive Genshin Impact in the form of a video game Nanatsu no Taizai before receiving the Genshin Impact real.

Synopsis for Nanatsu no Taizai

In a world akin to the European Middle Ages, the feared yet revered Holy Knights of Britannia use immensely powerful magic to protect the region of Britannia and its kingdoms. However, a small subgroup of the Knights supposedly betrayed their homeland and turned their swords against their comrades in an attempt to overthrow the ruler of Liones. They were defeated by the Holy Knights, but rumors continued that these legendary knights, called the “Seven Deadly Sins”, were still alive.

Ten years later, the Holy Knights themselves staged a coup and became the new tyrannical rulers of the Kingdom of Liones. Based on the hit manga series of the same name, Nanatsu no Taizai follows the adventures of Elizabeth, the third princess of the Kingdom of Liones, and her search for the Seven Deadly Sins. With their help, he tries not only to take back his kingdom from the Holy Knights, but also to seek justice in an unjust world.

Fountain: Hankyung-IT

(c)鈴木央・講談社／2021「劇場版七つの大罪」製作委員会