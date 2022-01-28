OMG! Katy Perry sells expensive VIP packages so you can meet her in Las Vegas

Katy Perry is undoubtedly a consecrated star of international music, reason for the phenomenal success he has achieved with his announcement of a residence in Las Vegas for the end of this 2021, where despite the cost of some packages, fans have sold out tickets in pre-sale.

The American Idol judge who since the release of her latest album “Witness” would not have achieved the expected success compared to his other previous productions, it seems that he has managed to overcome the ‘bump’ in his successful career and a few days after announcing new concert dates, these have exceeded sales.

As soon as the box offices opened to purchase the precious tickets online, the locations have been highly sought after, especially by her followers who have remained faithful throughout her career, supporting her in each of her musical adventures.

What has caused some surprise is the high cost of some VIP packages that she has offered, which although they include the opportunity to go backstage and meet her in person, their prices have left some fans wanting to be able to live with the famous.

The packages offered areTeenage Dream Package“, “The Prism Experience“, “Fitness VIP Package“, “Smile VIP Package“, “Katy Hudson VIP Package” Y “One of the Boys Package“, the names represent each of the ‘eras’ through which he has explored different musical sounds.

Package prices vip They range from $400USD to $2,500USD, which has caused some fans to be left out of being able to purchase a package to spend a few minutes with Perry and take the traditional photo or perhaps have some tequilas since some packages include that among other items of commemorative.

In the past Perry has offered passes of ‘Meet&Greet‘ to his fans completely free through his fan club, so the ‘katycats‘ They still hope to have that opportunity since for now they cannot pay the exorbitant amount of some of their packages.