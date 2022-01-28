Oh no! James Gunn reveals that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will be the end of the team of heroes

U.S.- In recent statements to dead line during his last episode of Hero’s Nation, James Gunn spoke about his highly anticipated third entry in the movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When asked about the conclusion of the franchise, Gunn hinted that it would be the “end” for them and that it would be the last time fans would see this Guardians team.

This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians,” Gunn said, before discussing how the movie will come together and how fans can look forward to a darker take on the franchise. “It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different than what people might be expecting it to be. I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the ending they deserve for the story, that’s always a little scary; I’m doing the best I can

Whether or not Gunn’s statements mean that the group of Guardians will no longer be in any future movies or whether or not the group will simply split remains to be seen. However, Gunn’s comments seem to echo those of the star. Dave Baptist, who said last year that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it will be his last time that he will dress like Drax.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is once again written and directed by James Gunn. It features the return of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper Y Vin Diesel as they reprise their respective roles as Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Kraglin, Nebula, Mantis, Rocket Y Groot. Joining them are newcomers to the MCU. Will Poulter Y Chukwudi Iwuji, with Poulter confirmed to play the role of Adam Warlock.

The space travel team was last seen enAvengers: Endgame of 2019, where they were joined Thor from Chris Hemsworth during the final moments of the film. Because of this, some of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars, including Pratt, Bautista and Gillan, are set to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. The long-delayed film is scheduled for release on May 5, 2023.