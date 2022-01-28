Oh no! James Gunn reveals that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will be the end of the team of heroes

U.S.- In recent statements to dead line during his last episode of Hero’s Nation, James Gunn spoke about his highly anticipated third entry in the movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When asked about the conclusion of the franchise, Gunn hinted that it would be the “end” for them and that it would be the last time fans would see this Guardians team.

