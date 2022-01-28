Off the map is seen in its final trailer

Only a few weeks left until the film’s release. Uncharted: Off the Map, Sony has decided to publish one last trailer. This not only shows the main stars of the film in sequence, but also shows some extended scenes that reiterate that this adventure will focus on action and that it will be a hodgepodge of several iconic moments from the series.

Below you will find everything that is known about Uncharted: Off the Map.

When is the release date of the movie Uncharted: Off the Map In colombia?

In the United States and other territories, the release date of Uncharted: Off the Map will be on February 18, 2022. The latest trailer also reveals that the release date of the film Uncharted: Off the Map in Colombia it will be on February 17, 2022.

Who is involved in the production?

The movie Uncharted: Off the Map is a collaboration between Sony Pictures Entertainment, PlayStation Productions and Naughty Dog. Reuben Fleischer —best known for directing Venom (2018)—is the director of the film. Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum Y Matt Holloway They are responsible for the script. charles roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner Y Ari Arad act as producers of the project. The film will feature performances by Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Taylor Ali, tati gabrielle Y Antonio Banderas.

What will the movie be about? Uncharted: Off the Map?

The story of the movie Uncharted: Off the Map will recount the encounter between Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), in addition to his first adventure. However, connoisseurs of the franchise will show that their meeting differs from what is presented in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception (2011). Not least, it seems that the tape will mix elements of multiple installments. Beyond showing the first meeting between Nathan and chloe frazer (Sophia Taylor Ali), the trailer reveals a recreation of the iconic plane scene from the third game. There are also mentions of Sam, Nathan’s brother. This had its debut in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (2015).

The preview also reveals Moncada, the villain played by Antonio Banderas. Like Nathan and Sully, he is on a treasure hunt and will do anything to get it.

Source: Sony Pictures Colombia