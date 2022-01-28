Nuria Roca instantly rejuvenates with new melting highlights and a Jennifer Aniston haircut

Nuria Roca has returned to work after her confinement and she did it with a great look in ‘El Hormiguero’ and a desire for pampering beauty. The presenter has taken advantage of the fact that this Thursday she did not have a gathering with the Pablo Motos program to go to her favorite beauty center in Madrid, Tacha, and has put herself in the hands of her stylist to touch up the color and haircut. “What a need, what a win and what a luxury,” she wrote delighted with the result. It does not surprise us because it is divine and super rejuvenated.

Nuria Roca has lightened her hair a little more with some melting highlights, which are now the most demanded in hairdressing. They are very natural reflections that are born from the root but very degraded and blurred. “It looks very nice, especially on brown bases”, Alejandro Cabanillas, Tacha’s stylist who has given life and health to Nuria Roca’s hair, explained. These highlights are perfect because they lighten the hair naturally and, in addition, give dimension and body to the hair.

@nuriarocagranell

But not only the color has been done. Nuria Roca has taken advantage of her time at the pelu to touch up her cut. The presenter is a fan of long hair and continues to opt for a mane several centimeters below the shoulder that now reminds us a lot of the one that Jennifer Aniston made so famous throughout the world. It is a long, straight and paraded hair, with layers that unload the hair but giving a lot of volume and movement to the mane.

To further enhance this effect, Nuria Roca has cut a very long, shaggy fringe that she wears with a side parting. It is the long haircut that most favors women over 50 years of age and that is a trend now and always. “It holds me up a lot. In fact, I touch it up every two or three months,” he explains in his Instagram stories. Perfect for women short on time.