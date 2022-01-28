No Way Home enters the Guinness Book

The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home is being a tremendous success at the box office, but it can also boast a new record in the Guinness Book.

Although it has already grossed $1.694 million, the film Spider-Man: No Way Home is far from the highest grossing in history as Avatar (2,847M) or Avengers: Endgame (2,797M). You can still put your name on the guinness book of the records.

Attention SPOILERS. The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home brings back a lot of characters from other sagas like Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas HadenChurch), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), doctor octopus and versions of peter parker from Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield. This causes all those heroes and villains to be part of the same continuity, therefore Willem Dafoe Y Tobey Maguire they now have the longest runs as live action characters from Marvel.

They have raised the record to two other beloved characters.

These two actors made their debut as spider-man Y Norman Osborne, in the movie sam raimi which premiered in 2002. So they’ve played these characters again 19 years and 225 days later, breaking the previous record set by Hugh Jackman Y Patrick Stewart whose career as Wolverines Y Professor X spanned 16 years and 232 days between X Men (2000) and Logan (2017).

What about J. Jonah Jameson from JK Simmons? Although we saw this character in spider-man (2002) and then returned in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and was quite important in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), theoretically it is a variant. Therefore, it does not strictly belong to the same continuity, so it should not enter the record together with Willem Dafoe Y Tobey Maguire.

Although there are some rumors that Hugh Jackman Y patrick stewartt could return as Wolverines Y Professor X to the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), which would cause them to recover the Guinness record. But, you will also have to check if they are the same version as the movies of FOX Or is it another variant?

Spider-Man: No Way Home it’s still in theaters. While the rest of deliveries of Marvel Studios can be seen in Disney Plus.