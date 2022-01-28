No Chaos: Three Reese Witherspoon Tricks for a Tidy Home

Reese witherspoon It has been on the minds of more than a generation since I was a child. Her career in film has been long and successful. She has starred A very legal blonde, choice Y Wild soul among many other films and has produced and starred in series such as Big Little Lies or The Morning Show.

Cheerful, approachable and good at what she does, she champions the cause of feminism in Hollywwod, is politically committed, enterprising and a lover of books. Her book club is fascinating and she brings thousands of women to current novels and essays. Another of her passions is decoration. The actress knows how to change the interiors of a space and make them beautiful and welcoming. It is no coincidence that she produced the series of Netflix, The Home Edit: Everything in its placein which two star decorators visit celebrity homes and help them reorganize them.

In addition, Reese witherspoon I created the brand Draper James which, among other things, includes furniture and decorative elements for the home. And he has also made several videos for the home brand Crate & Barrel with tips on how to decorate your home. In fact, he likes it so much. decoration and the organization that has confessed that it can spend three hours sorting out its sock drawer.

In addition, their advice conform to budgets realistic. Nothing to spend thousands of euros to give a new life to your house. The tricks of the actress are practical and accessible.

Coordinate the cushions

Sidney basic outdoor cushion For sale in El Corte Ingls for 15.95 euros Cushion made of linen and with a soft finish. Available in square or rectangular version. Buy Product

You don’t have to change the sofa or the shelves to make your living room a new place that looks more organized (and stylish at the same time). The trick is to change the cushions. Every season (or when you feel like it) buy new covers and flood your spaces with cushions from other colors and prints. You will be able to keep your furniture in sober and minimalist tones and give a different touch without losing coordination. In this way, your house will look like another and your budget I will not have lost almost anything.

Sort by colors

A simple way to eliminate any type of visual noise in a space in your house is to order the objects of the same categories by their color. That way it is the space that is the sensation will be of organization, but it will also have a nice aesthetic touch. Whether it’s the closet (Reese Witherspoon’s own pictured here), the fridge, or the bookcase, color coordination is an easy and highly effective option.

Take advantage of the space in your home office

Rayen Drawer Divider For sale in El Corte Ingls for 10 euros Divider adaptable to any type of drawer. The pieces can fit together depending on space and need. Buy Product

Since 2020 work at home It has become something that everyone knows. And in many cases teleworking has already become a fixed reality. You need, then, a pleasant space in which to dedicate your hours to your work at home. Reese witherspoon propose to fill your office in light colors (they are less distracting and give the feeling of spaciousness, order and light) and leave a clean space (opt for furniture and organizers to free up the area), but with details that give it its own personality.

As an Affiliate, TELVA obtains income from affiliated purchases that meet the applicable requirements. The inclusion of links does not influence the editorial independence of this medium: the editors select and analyze the products freely, according to their criteria and specialized knowledge.

It may interest you