Nissan revealed the electric successor to the March: derived from the new R5

Nissan announced the launch of a new fully electric model, which is positioned as the successor to the Micra.

the japanese brand nissan I take advantage of the presentation of ‘Alliance 2030’, the roadmap of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, to reveal that the micronwhich currently shares an assembly line at the Flins plant with the Zoe, will go out of production in 2024.

That said, the Nissan Micra, also known as ‘March’ in Colombia, will be replaced by a new fully electric city car based on the new R5. Its production will take place at the Renault ElectriCity center in France.

However, although the design of the successor to the Micra will be in charge of Nissan, the development process and production will be carried out by Renault. will use the platform CMF B-EVdesigned specifically for battery electric models.

Future electric model: what we know

In fact, the brand revealed an interesting teaser showing part of the design of the future electric model. On its front there are some optical groups with LED lights and a light signature, a backlit badge on the bonnet, as well as vertical lights flanking the bumper.

In their rear are some attractive pilots very similar to the headlights, very margadas forms and a prominent spoiler on the roof. In addition, there are conventional handles and aerodynamic wheels.

The brand has not revealed technical specifications nor the electric scheme that the model will use. However, the platform that will support it will allow it to have a maximum autonomy of 400 km according to the WLTP cycle.

Moreover, this platform will reduce the cost of the urban model up to 33% compared to a Renault Zoe. Along with this, you can count on improvements in battery technology and a very affordable selling price.

Sandy Garcia Tarazona.



