Nicolas Cage will act for the first time in a western with ‘The Old Way’

”The Old Way” will tell the story of an outlaw in search of revenge, an adventure that he will do together with his daughter. | Saturn Films

Nicolas Cage will return to the Old West participating in the film ”The Old Way” directed by Brett Donowho which will hit theaters this year. Saban Films producer of the film, acquired the rights to adjacent areas of North America and other foreign territories to carry out the filming. Although there is no specific date, it is expected that it will be released in theaters in the fourth quarter.

”The Old Way” follows retired gunfighter Colton Briggs, starring Nicolas Cage, who once again reaches for his guns when a group of outlaws murders his wife. However, revenge will not be so easy, since Colton is now the father of a girl, who will be played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong. To track down his wife’s killer, the gunman decides to take his daughter with him in his quest for revenge.

Although this is the first Western in Cage’s career, it’s not the only one on the horizon. Last year, Cage also filmed ”Butcher’s Crossing” directed by Gabe Polski, based on a novel of the same name by John Williams. In ”Butcher’s Crossing,” Cage plays Miller, a buffalo hunter who crosses paths with a young man trying to connect with nature. Currently, Cage is making his Western debut with two films simultaneously.

Last year Nicolas Cage clarified why he decided to venture into westerns now after more than 40 years of career:

”After 43 years in the movies, I’m only now being invited into the major, historical genre western with The Old Way and Butcher’s Crossing. Having been born and raised in the west, this is another good match and a long time ago. I’m excited and motivated by the complex characters of Briggs and Miller, and finding new ground to play at 57 years old is really exhilarating.”

”The Old Way” also stars Nick Seacy and Siloh Fernandez. The film is produced by Donowho, Cage, Sasha Yelaun, Robert Paschall Jr., Johnny Remo, R. Bryan Wright, Micah Haley and Saturn Films.