Nicolas Cage says his pet raven insults him

Talking about Nicolas Cage could cover almost any topic. Apart from his movies, the actor is known for leading a peculiar life about which we know a lot and little at the same time. On the one hand, he keeps important aspects of his daily life private, but on the other hand, from time to time he appears in an interview and reveals information that no one expected to hear from him. He recently caused a great debate when he said that he did not like being called an actor, because he felt that the word represented someone who lies and not someone who finds truth in the roles he plays. He has also revealed his new connection to the animal world after filming Pig – 95% and what it’s like to have a pet raven.

When Cage won the Oscar for Goodbye Las Vegas – 90%, everyone assumed what the rest of their career would be like. However, the actor surprised acquaintances and strangers alike when he began taking on roles in nonsensical action films and even more independent and bizarre ones. For some years he was considered a basket case within the industry, but the truth is that he has not stopped working and has more than 100 films in his career. A while back it was considered to be going through something of a renaissance thanks to titles like Mandy – 92% and Mom and Dad – 77%, which seemed to be the perfect avenue for his extravagance.

As the world debates whether or not Cage is a great actor, he has made it clear that he will never retire and that he plans to continue to find and support projects that are challenging and push him out of his comfort zone. At the same time, the interpreter has also revealed details of his private life, but it is not the classic gossip about romance and family, but about how he sees the world and how he tries to match what he finds in fiction with real life.

In a recent interview for Los Angeles Times, Cage opened up a bit and although he did mention his new wife, number five, assuring that this time is the right one, what really stood out was what he said about his relationship with his pets. The actor clarified that he feels very united and concerned about them.

Cage explained that his best friend is one of his cats named Merlin and that his other cat Teegra comes in second, though the animal doesn’t seem to care at all. To supplement his family, guided by his admiration for Edgar Allan Poe, the actor adopted a raven he named Hoogan that lives in a special dome in his Las Vegas home:

He’s used to insulting me… it’s very funny, at least it is for me. When I leave the room he says, “Bye… idiot.”

Ravens are very intelligent. And I like his appearance, his Edgar Allan Poe look.

Poe published in 1845 a poem entitled Raven where a crow appears before a man in mourning who is losing his mind. The poem is one of the most studied texts in history and the raven is generally considered to represent the madness and emptiness of the main character. The figure has served for several much freer film adaptations, since the poem as it is is considered impossible to film. It is also such a popular text that even The Simpson they took it for a segment of one of their special Halloween episodes and it inspired the creation of the comic The Crow by James O’Barr that Alex Proyas adapted with Brandon Lee in 1994.

In the same interview, Nicolas Cage he declares himself a goth at heart and hopes that aspect will serve him well for his next interpretation of Dracula. The actor will finally fulfill his dream of bringing this character to life in the horror comedy called Renfield where the strange relationship between the vampire and the assistant who loses his head because of his obsession with him will be told.

