Nicolas Cage Says He’s “Really Happily Married” To His Fifth Wife, Riko Shibata – Entertainment Open

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nicolas Cage says that he is happily married to his fifth wife, Riko Shibata.

When asked in an interview with the LA Times about his favorite things, Cage’s first response was his wife.

The couple married in February 2021 and are expecting their first child together.

More than 3 million people read Morning Brew; you should too Charge Something is charging. Email Address By clicking “Sign Up”, you agree to receive marketing emails from Insiders, as well as other partner offers, and agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Nicolas Cage feels he got it right with his fifth wife, Rico Shibata. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the “Pig” actor said that his wife is at the top of his list of favorite things in life.

“I am really happily married,” he said. “I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time.”

Cage, 58, and Shibata, 27, married in Las Vegas on February 16 after getting engaged over FaceTime.

p>

According to People, the couple met in Shiga, Japan through mutual friends while Cage was filming “Prisoners of the Ghostland.”

As Insider’s Zac Ntim previously reported, Cage said he knew he could have a successful relationship with his wife after discovering her love of unusual animals, specifically, flying squirrels. In July, Cage took Shibata to visit his pyramid-shaped tomb in New Orleans because he wanted to show him “meaningful” places in his life.

Cage was previously married to actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, and then to Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, from 2002 to 2004. His longest marriage was to Alice Kim in 2004. They were together for 12 years before they break away. in 2016. Cage’s shortest marriage began in March 2019, when he married Erika Kookie in a marriage that lasted four days before filing for an annulment.

Cage has two children. Actress Christina Fulton gave birth to her son Weston Cage in 1990. Cage had a second child with Kim in 2005. He is now expecting his third child with his current wife Shibata.

“Pig” starring Cage is currently available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video in the US.

Subscribe to push notifications



